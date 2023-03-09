Aterian, Inc. (ATER) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 11:46 PM ETAterian, Inc. (ATER)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.19K Followers

Call Start: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:45 PM ET

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

March 9, 2023 17:00 ET

Company Participants

Ilya Grozovsky - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Yaniv Sarig - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Arturo Rodriguez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Mike Zabran - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Aterian, Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ilya Grozovsky, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Ilya Grozovsky

Thank you for joining us today to discuss Aterian's fourth quarter and full Year earnings results. On today's call are Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and CEO; and Arturo Rodriguez, our Chief Financial Officer. A copy of today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Aterian's website at aterian.io.

I would like to remind you that certain statements we will make in this presentation are forward-looking statements and these forward-looking statements reflect Aterian's judgment and analysis only as of today and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Aterian's business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements to be made in this conference call and webcast, we refer you to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our fourth quarter and full year earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.