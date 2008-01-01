SVB Financial: Today Wasn't A Run On The Bank; It Was A Sprint

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
5.12K Followers

Summary

  • 60% stock drop to far below book value makes any equity issuance incredibly punitive.
  • If the company does not complete a equity offering, there is a hole in the balance sheet that puts the entire bank at risk.
  • Large VC investors publicly called for their stable of companies to pull their deposits, adding a bank run to the company's woes.
  • Long-dated bonds dropped over 10 points to junk-rated yields, reflecting jump to default risk.
  • Today's debacle gives new definition to the saying, "Bankruptcy happens slowly and then all at once."
Unhappy snowman in mittens, red scarf and cap is melting outdoors in sunlight

Jurgute/iStock via Getty Images

Update on SVB Financial's Status

Normally I don't write follow on updates a day after an article. However, today was no ordinary day and SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is no ordinary company. I worked in hedge funds during the dot-com bust

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
5.12K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SIVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.