Warner Music Group: The Price Is Too High For What You Are Getting

Mar. 10, 2023 1:08 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
77 Followers

Summary

  • If you look at what is priced in, the growth rates do not justify the current share price.
  • An increasing number of people are releasing music without the major labels, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.
  • And what kind of impact will AI Music have on the music industry?

Warner Music Group Hosts Annual Grammy Celebration - Red Carpet

Joe Scarnici

Thesis

Many people argue that companies like Warner Music (NASDAQ:WMG) and Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) are a better bet in the streaming market than Spotify (SPOT). They say that these companies have pricing

Earnings / Revenue

Earnings Snapshot Q1 2023 Warner

Debt Maturity

Earnings Snapshot Q1 2023 Warner

Global Recorded Music Publishing

Wikipedia

Global Music Publishing

Wikipedia

Overall Percentage Market

Wikipedia

Most streamed Artist 2020-2021

Wikipedia

Reverse DCF

Author

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
77 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.