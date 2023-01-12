simonkr

Introduction

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) produces lithium and bromine-based solutions for use in batteries, flame retardants, catalysts, and consumer electronics. Albemarle, as well as Livent (LTHM), are riding a wave of long-term growth as EVs drive demand for lithium. With EVs becoming more popular as ESG-conscious governments rush to assess alternatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lithium could be dubbed the "new oil" of the twenty-first century. Albemarle is well-positioned in a rapidly expanding market. ALB stock price has already risen significantly, and investors who purchased the stock ten years ago have seen excellent annual returns of 17.9% on average.

Analysts continue to expect strong revenue and earnings growth, and the company's forward valuation is extremely favorable. Albemarle is a strong buy.

Lithium TAM To Expand With A CAGR Of 18.1%

Albemarle derives its revenue from three products:

Lithium

Bromine

Fine chemistry

Lithium has the most potential for strong earnings growth because it is used in EVs and energy storage systems, which are currently booming. Bromine is mainly used in flame retardants, oil and gas drilling and HVAC systems. And the fine chemicals division produces chemicals used in pharmaceuticals, personal care and industrial products.

Grand View Research expects the global lithium-ion battery market to grow strongly at a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2030. This strong demand is driven by the increased use of EVs (which are installed with lithium-ion). The increased use of EVs require the installation of charging stations across the country, and each charging station is equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Also, the increased use of solar panels worldwide will also drive demand for lithium-ion batteries. So Albemarle is in a favorable position to benefit greatly.

Albemarle also produces bromine, and this industry is also large. Due to rising demand in the automotive sector, the bromine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2018 and 2030. The key growth driver is plastic goods in automotive production that can replace metals in some applications.

Global Lithium Market Deficit Of 800,000 Metric Tons

Prelim. 4Q22 Results (Albemarle Investor Presentation)

Results for the fourth quarter showed a 193% increase in net sales from the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased massively by 444% and adjusted EPS rose to $8.62 from $1.01 in the same period last year.

Overall, Albemarle performed well in 2022 with 120% revenue growth, 299% adjusted EBITDA and 444% adjusted EPS growth over 2021 figures.

What is even more surprising is their outlook for next year and for the long term. The company reported a strong outlook for 2023 and revenue is expected to increase 55% to 75%, and adjusted EPS is expected to increase 20% to 50% over 2022.

As for the long-term outlook, Albemarle predicted that their annual adjusted EBITDA would rise in a range of $7.2 billion to $8.4 billion by 2027 (a 123% increase over 2022 figures). This strong growth is mainly due to the growth of their Energy Storage division.

Albemarle predicts a global lithium market deficit of 800,000 metric tons by the end of the decade, or roughly 20% of expected demand, due to the rise in popularity of electric vehicles and the lengthy process of discovering new sources of lithium. Albemarle's Energy Storage head Eric Norris predicts a large supply and an even larger increase in demand.

China is a major factor in the growth in EVs; the Chinese EV market is massive and the number of EVs sold has nearly doubled from 2022 compared to last year. The Chinese EV market is expected to increase strongly by 35% to 8.8 million units this year.

Albemarle’s Dividend Rises Steadily

Albemarle pays a small dividend which is currently $1.58 per share, representing a dividend yield of only 0.6%. The dividend is on the low side because the company is investing strongly in its future growth; this will increase their earnings strongly. I think this is a smart move because its future (long term) dividends will be a lot higher than today.

Its dividends have increased over time with a CAGR of 4.3% and the dividend per share is expected to grow 2.5% in 2024 and 3% in 2025.

Dividend Growth History (Seeking Alpha Albemarle's ticker page)

Examining its cash flow statements more closely reveals that dividend payments have increased annually over the past 5 years. While Albemarle's net income has been highly erratic in the past, its dividend per share has steadily increased over the past years.

Albemarle's cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

There Is A Gross Undervaluation Of Its Stock Price

Due to Albemarle's forecasted EBITDA growth to +/- $8B by 2027, I use this metric as a yardstick to determine the stock's intrinsic value.

Based on a 3-year average, the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio has been 26 historically. However, this is high compared historically because of a sharp rise in early 2022. If we take a more conservative approach, the average EV to EBITDA ratio ends up being 13. If we multiply its expected EBITDA of $8B with the average EV to EBITDA ratio of 13, we arrive at an enterprise value of $104B in 2027. Albemarle’s enterprise value is only $35B currently so investors could expect substantial returns over the next 5 years.

The enterprise value takes its debt and cash into account, and because Albemarle is investing heavily into its future growth, their debt/cash ratio is uncertain in 2027. This calculation assumed that the cash/debt ratio is consistent over the coming years.

Conclusion

Albemarle is poised for rapid long-term expansion thanks to the rising demand for lithium to power EVs and charging stations. The government is increasing its awareness to the importance of EVs and energy storage systems. Since lithium is essential to EVs, battery storage systems, and other modern technologies, it could be argued that lithium could replace oil as the most valuable commodity.

Albemarle's fourth-quarter and full-year results were strong. And what is even more attractive is the strong earnings outlook, not only for this year, but also for the next 5 years. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to nearly double by 2027.

The share's valuation looks attractive at the current price level. If we take the average EV/EBITDA ratio for the past 3 years (not including extreme values) and multiply it by the estimated EBITDA value for 2027, we find that the share price is significantly undervalued. The strong growth prospects and undervaluation of the stock make Albemarle worth investing in.