Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance of the U.S.-dollar-denominated, high-yield, long-term, tax-exempt bond market".

It has been just over a year since I last covered HYD ETF. At that time, I saw a mixed backdrop for fixed-income credit as a whole. This extended to high yield munis and led me to place a "hold" rating on the fund. In hindsight, this turned out to be the right call:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As we push deeper into 2023 on the backdrop of what was a terrible prior year for bondholders, I thought another look at HYD was timely. After review, I actually see more merit to buying and/or owning positions in this fund going forward. Thus, I am upgrading my rating to "buy" and will explain why below.

Bonds Have Seen Sharp Losses, Why Bother?

To begin, let us talk about the broader market landscape from last year to this year. As readers are probably aware, this was a difficult time for bonds. So it may seem odd to even be considering them - muni or otherwise. After all, the two primary drivers of bond losses over the last twelve months have been inflation and Fed rate hikes. Inflation remains stubbornly high - incentivizing the Fed to continue down the current path:

PCE Movement (Bloomberg)

This reality has led Fed officials to recently come out and support more rate hikes on multiple occasions:

If - and I stress that no decision has been made on this - but if the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes" - Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Source: Reuters

I saw a compelling economic case’ for a half-point rate rise at the last meeting" - Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

Source: Wall Street Journal

As you can see, the Fed is committing to more action. As interest rates move up, bond prices are certainly at risk going forward. This begs the question - why even consider bonds at all?

This is a fair point and one that should be contemplated closely. For me, I think having at most a modest allocation to bonds is the right play at this juncture. This is because yields are high compared to where they have been for the past two decades. If inflation has peaked/is peaking and the Fed is nearing the end of its cycle, there is sizable upside potential. That outweighs some of the downside risk. Still, that downside risk is present and savings accounts and CDs are also offering more compelling income in a risk-free fashion. So shifting money into both cash and bonds right now is probably a more appropriate mindset.

To support this line of thinking, this ties back to my cautious approach towards equities at the moment. I see many headline risks that investors will need to face in the coming quarters. These include slowing economic growth and a possible recession, troubling consumer sentiment, and ongoing geo-political conflicts within Europe and Asia.

To top this all off, equities are not "cheap" by any stretch. In fact, the current P/E for the S&P 500 is above the index's long-term average:

S&P 500 P/E Valuation Comparison (Yahoo Finance)

What I am driving at here is that equities face a host of headwinds and are trading at more elevated levels than normal. For me this means to take some short-term wins, shift assets over to cash and bonds, and approach new positions in any investment very selectively at the moment.

Why Consider HYD For Munis? Two Key Reasons

I now want to dig into HYD specifically. As I mentioned at the onset, this is a non-leveraged muni ETF focused on the high yield sector. In the realm of munis, this includes a lot of "non-rated" bonds, whose issuers have chosen to not pay for a rating for a variety of reasons. These include knowing they will be rated junk anyway, or perhaps the issue is too small to truly justify the expense of engaging with a credit rating agency.

This is reflected in HYD's credit rating allocation, which sees a fairly consistent breakdown between IG, junk, and non-rated bonds:

HYD - Ratings Allocation (VanEck)

Understanding this brings me to discuss the why behind why high yield munis may be a good idea. The obvious reason is higher income. As we move down the credit quality ladder, the yield should go up. So for investors looking for a higher income stream, this is a natural way to go about it.

Of course, with higher yield comes higher risk too. But I see this risk as managed properly within the muni sector. When I compare munis against corporate bonds of similar quality, we see corporate bonds are much more likely to default:

10-Year Cumulative Default Rates (Corporate and Muni High Yield Comparison) (Moody's)

The conclusion I draw here is that high yield munis are a way for me to feel more comfortable moving down the credit ladder. Defaults are rare, especially in relative terms, and this means to me that investors in high yield munis are probably taking on less risk by comparison from going to this sector. That gives me some comfort and supports why I am considering HYD here.

Leverage Options Remains At Risk

The second reason for considering HYD against other muni funds that offer a similar yield is the way that yield is generated. What I mean is that there are a plethora of muni CEFs that hold mostly investment-grade debt that have a similar (or higher) yield to HYD. This includes a number of funds I personally own and the dozens that I write about regularly. Over time, I have generally preferred this method to gain yield because I like higher quality debt and I saw the leverage as a good way to amplify the yield without taking on more risk.

The problem now is this dynamic has been turned on its head. Leverage has been working against many CEFs because borrowing costs are rising at a time when finding yield pick-up further down the curve is difficult. This has meant costs escalating faster than income growth, a net result of the yield curve inversion:

Yield Curve Inversions (Federal Reserve)

This clearly illustrates how sharp the inversion is. This doesn't bode well when we consider investor sentiment - the market is saying tough times lay ahead. Further, it means a complicated and perhaps overtly negative environment for leveraged CEFs. This suggests to me that I need to be monitoring my leveraged positions closely and not to be over-exposed to this risk because it isn't going away in the short-term.

High Yield Spreads Look Attractive

My final point for considering HYD has to do with its relative positioning against IG munis. This is not in reference to the leverage challenge in the prior paragraph. Rather, it has to do with junk bond yields compared to IG yields. Examining the relationship between the two often gives insight into which sector is the better buy at any given moment (all other things being equal). On this front, we see the spread between junk and investment grade has risen well above longer term averages:

Yield Spread (Muni Sector) (Goldman Sachs)

I would manage expectations by saying there are legitimate reasons behind this trend. If investors are concerned about future economic prospects, that is going to make riskier debt less valuable - muni or otherwise. Further, this is not meant to discount individual investor preference. Each reader needs to evaluate their own risk tolerance. If "high yield" is not for you - then looking at spreads may not be the best exercise. Just because HYD may seem to be offering a yield that is historically attractive, that should not outweigh other concerns. This would include an investor's unwillingness to move past IG-rated debt. I say this because while HYD may fit my bill right now, that is not meant to suggest it is right for everyone.

Bottom line

I see some value in HYD, and it remains a reasonable way to protect against an equity sell-off. The high yield muni sector is not necessarily "safe", but it does offer a reasonable income stream for the risks involved. Further, this is an option that has a low correlation with the S&P 500 - which is something I find attractive right now:

HYD's Correlation to S&P 500 (VanEck)

When I couple this is HYD's passive strategy, I see merit to owning it over some of the leveraged CEFs I currently have, despite those funds having higher quality debt. I think the inverted yield curve, prospect for more Fed hikes, and lower-than-average new supply (which would be at higher, prevailing rates) puts leveraged funds at risk and HYD more attractive by comparison. Therefore, I will be looking to initiate a position in this fund over the coming weeks and suggest readers give the idea some thought going forward.