Mar. 10, 2023 1:58 AM ETVanEck CLO ETF (CLOI)
Summary

  • VanEck CLO ETF gives retail investors exposure to investment-grade CLO tranches.
  • CLOs have historically performed better than similarly rated bonds and loans.
  • While the historical returns of the asset class are attractive, I am not 100% comfortable with the lack of portfolio disclosures on CLOI.

Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

The VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) gives retail investors exposure to the CLO asset class, which has traditionally only been available to institutional investors or through high cost closed-end funds. While it is still early days, results for the CLOI ETF

CLO overview

Figure 1 - CLO overview (pinebridge.com)

CLOs have performed well

Figure 2 - CLOs have performed well (guggenheiminvestments.com)

CLOs have delivered superior returns

Figure 3 - CLOs have delivered superior returns (pinebridge.com)

CLOI credit quality allocation

Figure 9 - CLOI charges 0.40% net expense (vaneck.com)

CLOI prospectus indicates fund will invest at least 80% in investment grade tranches of CLOs

Figure 5 - CLOI prospectus says the fund invests 80% in investment grade CLO tranches (CLOI prospectus)

CLOI portfolio holdings

Figure 6 - CLOI portfolio holdings (vaneck.com)

CLOI has limited returns history

Figure 7 - CLOI has limited returns history (morningstar.com)

CLOI distributions paid to date

Figure 8 - CLOI distributions paid to date (Seeking Alpha)

CLOI charges 0.40% net expense

Figure 9 - CLOI charges 0.40% net expense (vaneck.com)

OXLC is a very expensive fund

Figure 10 - OXLC is a very expensive CEF (OXLC 2022 annual report)

Including indirect expenses will almost triple OXLC's fees

Figure 11 - Including indirect expenses will almost triple OXLC's fees (OXLC 2022 annual report)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments

