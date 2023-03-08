Services Surplus Falls 7.3% MoM

Summary

  • The January Trade Deficit saw a slight increase compared to December, coming in at -$68.3B vs -$67.2B in the prior month.
  • After peaking at -$106B in March of last year, the Trade Deficit has returned to a more stable range between -$60B and -$80B.
  • Surging Imports and Exports could be the signal of a strong global economy, or one that is facing extremely high inflation.

By SchiffGold

The January Trade Deficit saw a slight increase compared to December, coming in at -$68.3B vs -$67.2B in the prior month. After peaking at -$106B in March of last year, the Trade Deficit has returned to a more stable range between -$60B

Monthly Plot Detail

Trade Balance Detail

Historical Net Trade Balance

Historical Services Surplus

US trade balance TTM

TTM vs GDP trade deficit

US trade balance Year to Date

This article was written by

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

