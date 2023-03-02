Anatomy Of A Recession: Economic Reacceleration In Perspective

Mar. 10, 2023 2:52 AM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPLX, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXX, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, IVOO, IVOV, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPMD, SPSM, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, USEQ, USLB, USMF, USVM, RTH, IYC, XRT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RHS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, ISHP
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation is not moving down as much as people are anticipating.
  • Labor is showing signs of resilience and strength.
  • The leading indicators are telling us that although things are looking good now, that may not hold up as we get to the back half of the year.
  • Recession risks are pretty high as we look out on the horizon.
  • I think we’re going to see more downward pressure on equity markets over the course of 2023.

Crypto diagram with green and red candlesticks on blue display. TradingView.

Arsenii Palivoda/iStock via Getty Images

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the US economy is seeing some latent economic strength at this point, says Jeff Schulze of ClearBridge Investments. Learn why in this Anatomy of a Recession update.

Transcript

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.89K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.