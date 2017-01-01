MF3d

Overview

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) are two software companies providing services to both commercial and governmental organizations. DDOG provides technical services to organizations with an internet focus such as AWS while PLTR is more of a software development company providing services to organizations such as the US Army.

Here is Palantir's description from the Palantir website.

Palantir is rooted in building data-driven intelligence applications for complex, high-value government and commercial use cases.

Here is DDOG's description from Wikipedia:

Datadog is an observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.

So they are not exactly the same but they are both considered to be software companies.

On a market cap basis, DDOG is somewhat larger but historically, as we will see later, the positions have been reversed.

companiesmarketcap.com

companiesmarketcap.com

If we look at the market cap going back to October 2020 when PLTR went public we can see a huge difference in valuation for both companies over time but the end result was very unimpressive - PLTR up 9%, DDOG down 26%.

Seeking Alpha

Despite their tumultuous history, few believe that these two software stalwarts are not going to outperform most stocks over the coming years.

In this article, I will compare Palantir and Datadog head-to-head to see which one is the better 2023 investment.

DDOG and PLTR Stock Key Metrics

As you can easily see in the table below, PLTR and DDOG are similar in size based on revenue (Line 2). But when it comes to Price/Sales (Line 3) PLTR appears to be a much better value with a ratio of 8.9x versus DDOG's 13.5x.

Gross Margins (Lines 5) are also interesting with both companies having the typical high margins of the software industry. Not enough difference there to argue about.

The other interesting metric is the Net Debt (Line 12) where both PLTR and DDOG show net cash in excess of $1 billion. Money is not going to be a problem for either company in the near future at least.

Other items of typical interest such as PE ratio (Line 11) and Price to FCF (Line 16) are not meaningful at this relatively early stage of their development.

Seeking Alpha and author

So as far as financial metrics go, I see no real advantage for either PLTR or DDOG.

How Do Datadog and Palantir Compare To Their Peers?

If we look back at the market cap graph from the introduction, we can see several well-known peers in the group including Zoom Video Communications (ZM), HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), and Cloudfare, Inc. (NET). Note they are all similar in market cap, Enterprise Value, and the number of employees.

Seeking Alpha

But looking at price performance over the last year the similarities end as only one stock FICO has increased in price and by a substantial 45% while DDOG is down 50% and PLTR is down 30%.

Seeking Alpha

Considering only one of this group of 6 similar-sized software companies has increased in price is an indication of the difficulties relatively new software companies have in building a profitable business.

How Are These Stocks Different?

One of the big differences between DDOG and PLTR is the number of customers they have. DDOG has quadrupled its customer count since 2017 and the customer currently stands at 22,000.

Datadog

PLTR, on the other hand only has 367 customers as of the end of 2022.

Palantir

Obviously, PLTR's customers on average generate more revenue than DDOG's probably because they have many large government agencies such as the CIA, FBI, US Army, and the US Navy.

In fact, 70% of PLTR's revenue in 2022 came from governmental customers.

Palantir

This would imply that DDOG's potential customer base is much larger than PLTR's though PLTR's average revenue per customer would be larger. Nothing defines their differences better than the customer count.

This is also shown by the difference in revenue growth over the last 3 years with DDOG up 300% and PLTR 135%. To many analysts, PLTR's relative lack of growth, compared to peers at least, is one of the concerns over its share price.

Seeking Alpha

Are These Stocks Fairly Valued?

If we look at analysts' ratings for both stocks we see that DDOG has a much higher rating with 35 Buys and zero, none, nada Sells. Obviously, analysts like DDOG a lot.

On the other hand, PLTR has 16 Buys but also has 6 Sells which include 3 strong Sells.

Seeking Alpha and author

Looking at the quant ratings, Palantir has gone from a Strong Sell last year to a Buy now.

The quants have had DDOG a Hold for the entire period,

Very strange.

Do the quants know something about PLTR and DDOG that the analysts don't?

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Both these stocks are more fairly valued than they were one year ago, but are they reasonable enough for investment in 2023 considering the risks for the world economy, logistics issues, and customer indecision because of a potential recession?

In my opinion, both these stocks are underrated based on historical performance and the inevitable turnaround will show up in the next year or two.

Is DDOG or PLTR Stock A Better Long-Term Buy?

One of the disadvantages PLTR has when compared to DDOG is the consistent increase in the share count ever since it went public mostly via SBC (Stock-Based Compensation). Looking at the comparison we can easily see that PLTR's share count has gone up more than 100% while DDOG's share increase has been a very modest 5%.

Seeking Alpha

The obvious investment question is whether now is the time to buy either PLTR or DDOG. Both have shown significant share price losses over the last year or so.

But if you look at price return since inception, DDOG shows a 101% gain not bad for 3.5 years.

PLTR, on the other hand, shows a loss of 18%, not a sign of any progress since they became public. Doubling their share count over that period did not help.

Seeking Alpha

In Palantir's case, a change in management would probably result in a big price boost. CEO Alex Karp may be a very smart guy but his communication skills, at least as they pertain to shareholder communications, are severely lacking. Anyone who was not a billionaire founder of a company would have been long gone by now. And if he was really smart he'd fire himself and make another billion.

Datadog has a huge market in front of it and has much potential over the next few years.

Palantir on the other hand seems to be stuck in a ground-hog day - nothing of importance changes.

Datadog is a Buy, and Palantir is a Hold.