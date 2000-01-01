JHVEPhoto

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is a warehouse operator located in the East Coast of the United States of America. The company was founded in 1984 and over the years has become an important club that has more than 220 warehouses and more than 6 million cardholders in the United States. The company earns money via two main sources: retailing activities with a significant lower margin than its competitors and subscription services that contribute with stable income due to low attrition rates and the higher demand for these type of services by the general public. The low levels of indebtedness, the customer oriented philosophy and the consistent generation of cash flow make BJ's Wholesale Club an interesting company to analyze for an investor seeking reasonable risk-adjusted returns in the turbulent economic times in which we are currently living.

Key points of the investment thesis

Possibility of expansion into new markets:

BJ currently operates 226 warehouses all over the Eastern Coast of the United States. Even though this may seem a very local market, the total inhabitants of this American region add up to around 120 million people, whilst the company only has 6 million cardholders. Even though a great part of the market is controlled by bigger competitors such as Costco (COST) or Sam's Club, the services provided can become complementary and this could be a key driver of growth of subscriptions in the coming years. In addition, the company can continue its expansion to the Center and the West of the country, whilst also attempting expansion in Canada. Even though this is very far away in the future and competition would be harsh, the company has time and resources to consider this point.

Scaled Economics Shared:

Without doubt, one of the key points of the investment thesis. When assessing the moat of a company investors think about its capacity to raise prices. Although I agree to some extent with this affirmation, I do believe what investors should truly understand is whether there is terminal value risk or not. Namely, are the future cash flows of the company at risk or not? And in my opinion, the only way to avoid this terminal value risk is to truly understand the value proposition of the business. Why can it be so resistant in order to last forever? And here comes into play what Nick Sleep defines as scaled economics shared. This concept gravitates around the idea of using excess profits to give value back to the customer. At first glance, this may seem ridiculous, as it would have the immediate consequence of margin depression and profit reduction. Most companies seek scale efficiencies to maintain costs stable and boost profits benefited by revenue increases. BJ's Wholesale seeks to give these scale efficiencies back via lower prices of products in their warehouses. In the center of this strategy lies an underlying paradox. Quoting Nick Sleep in one of his letters: the company grows by giving profits back. Therefore, BJ stock has a very powerful moat that has been growing over the last years that makes the odds of surviving in the long term very favorable to the company.

BJ's flywheel (Own Models)

This virtuous cycle is beneficial not only for shareholders (as profits increase substantially and terminal value risk decreases) but also for customers, which see how via subscriptions they can access to more economic deals in BJ's warehouses. Therefore, companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Costco or GEICO have produced profits for shareholders whilst maintaining their attractive value proposition for clients. The company understands that the long-term success of the business is based on the strength of our membership. This approach, alongside the disciplined cost structure of the company and their value-oriented proposition make me think that the company can deliver great success in the coming years.

Financials of BJ's Wholesale

In fiscal year 2022 the company generated around $617 million in operating income, $361 million of which corresponded to membership income. This leaves $256 million from retailing operations, resulting in a margin of 1.6% in operating activities.

Can we consider the company to be a cash cow? Maintenance capex could be approximated by D&A, whilst expansion capex is being used to build new logistics centers to improve efficiency in the distribution. The company is building 4 new distribution centers in order to reduce dependency from a logistics company which is currently working with them to maintain the supply of all the warehouses. This will reduce intermediation costs and will likely be good for the company in the long term, as they will become more efficient and less dependent on outsider companies. One of the negative points that needs to be stressed out is that the company does not fully own the warehouses, hence there is a risk of contract-ending that may severely impact the operating activities of BJ's Wholesale Club. The current capital leases of the company amount to more than $2 billion and are indeed a risk that needs to be considered.

We can estimate the future cash flows of the company based on two main assumptions that will be maintained all over the investment thesis.

Membership growth around 8% with retention rate of 89%, which has improved since the 80% values that they had at the beginning of the 2000s. The retention rate and growth of memberships are crucial variables to understand the evolution of the business, as their evolution will determine a significant percentage of the profit they are going to generate in the coming years.

Membership Income Evolution (BJ's IR)

Retailing margin around 1-1.5%, which matches the margins they have been having in the past and maintains the compromise of low prices to keep attracting more clientele in the future.

Based on the valuation and forecasting models I have used (taking into consideration the previous assumptions) we can see with a high degree of certainty that the company will be generating around 5 USD of net profit per share in the coming 5 years. Valued at a reasonable multiple (in which we can consider stability of membership income and the presence in consumer staples sector) the company would be worth around 100 USD per share, if no repurchases are considered. If an active policy of share repurchases of 1% of circulating shares per annum would be considered (which is not something unthinkable), the company could double its EPS for 2028 and be considered an accretive opportunity where higher returns than 12% CAGR could be seen.

Risk Reward Situation for BJ (Own Models)

The previous table shows the different scenarios for BJ's Wholesale Club under various valuation situations that model different macroeconomic environments. On a normal basis, and without share repurchases, the company would have an upside of around 34% in a high single digit EPS growth scenario. The company could remain flat if the macroeconomic landscape continued deteriorating in the coming years. Nevertheless, it will be the fundamental nature the one that will determine how the company will perform in the coming years: on the one hand the investments made by the management team and the amount of capital they will deploy in the investing process.

Recent results

The company has reported today its FY22 results, which have been really positive in general terms. Recurring income from subscriptions has increased 9.9% whilst retention rate has reached the all-time high of 90%, a fact that corroborates that the customer oriented strategy ends up paying off due to the shared economies of scale that have been aforementioned. In addition, comparable sales have increased around 9%, another evidence of how strong and resilient the sector in which BJ's operates is.

BJ's results (IR BJ)

I believe that these results show how resilient the company is and how much space it has to grow in the coming years.

Conclusion and risks

To sum up, we need to stress out the most important points of this investment thesis, in favor and against. The favorable points that back the long-term idea of BJ is the following:

Presence in an economic sector which hardly ever suffers in economic downturns and that has decades of secular growth due to the increasing purchase power of the developed countries. Growing and recurrent membership income provided by the customer-oriented value proposition developed by BJ.

These two points can maintain the growth prospects of BJ in the coming years and decades as disruption is difficult when the value proposition is so customer oriented.

Even though these previous positive arguments are indeed attractive, negative points must also be weighed into the equation in order to precisely assess whether the company is attractive for the long term or not.

Excessively high capital leases due to not owning the warehouses operated by the company. This poses a severe threat that needs to be incorporated in the valuation. The mean expiry date of the leasing contract is in 2042 and the cash flows are secure until then. The company will need to renew some of the contracts in order to ensure the visibility of the cash flows and to reduce terminal risk value. The lease commitments of the company represent a considerable part of the cash flow but are backed by the net income's stability and hence the risk should be minimum, though it exists. The following image shows the lease commitments of the company in the coming years.

Lease Commitments of BJ's (sec.gov)

There is not great excitement on buying a warehouse operator which will not become a 100-bagger in the coming two years. As Charlie Munger says: the desire to get rich fast is pretty dangerous. BJ's Wholesale Club is a specialized warehouse operator trading at a reasonable valuation that will increase its value in the coming years due to the positive signs that the consumer demand is showing as well as the stability of the income coming from highly recurring memberships. Even though there exist some risks related to not owning the warehouses they operate, I believe that the company is an asymmetric bet for the future with limited downturn and high chances of increasing its market value in the years to come.