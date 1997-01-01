Five Below Trades Above Peers - Sell

Mar. 10, 2023 3:35 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Five Below reports earnings on March 15.
  • The results are likely solid, largely because of expansion efforts.
  • FIVE stock doesn't have a competitive advantage that warrants a premium valuation.

Five Below store in Fairfax county, Virginia shop exterior entrance with sign, logo, doors discount dollar chain for teens, pre-teens

ablokhin

Retail has been good to investors during the first part of 2023. The S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is up over 7% year to date.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) has outperformed the broader retail trade as shares are up an

Five Below quarterly revenue estimates

Seeking Alpha

Five Below Operating Profits Q3 2022

Five Below Q3 10-Q

Five Below Q3 Cash Flow 2022

Five Below Q3 10-Q

Five Below valuation compared to peers

Seeking Alpha

Five Below price to earnings peer comparison

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.13K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.