ablokhin

Retail has been good to investors during the first part of 2023. The S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is up over 7% year to date.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) has outperformed the broader retail trade as shares are up an impressive 26% over the past year and over 15% year to date.

The company reports Q4 earnings on March 15th; however, management telegraphed strong results are likely incoming at an investor conference in January.

Q4 revenue guidance was for $1.085B to $1.110B - which management indicated will come in towards the high end. That will represent near 11% growth year over year.

Upcoming quarters are actually projected to get even better from a growth prospective, with Wall Street expecting the company to grow in the mid-teens for the next several quarters.

Seeking Alpha

Part of Five Below's growth is coming from opening new locations. At the end of Q3 the company had increased store count by roughly 10% versus the prior year. Projections called for another 48 stores to be built during Q4.

The company is also embarking on a plan to convert hundreds of locations to a Five Beyond format, which has product assortments that contain items that are $5 and higher.

All this is being done profitably, although there is some evidence operating leverage has slipped a bit, in part, because of the expansion.

Five Below Q3 10-Q

Operating income slipped from $42.5M last year on a quarterly basis to roughly $21M in Q3 - largely due to the fact operating expenses grew to 29% of revenues versus 26.3% the prior year.

The decline in net income translated into considerable deteriorations in operating cash flow for the company through Q3.

Five Below Q3 10-Q

Obviously retail tends to recover in Q4 and the company projected net income to fall between $164 million to $173 million for the full year. The Y/Y trend for Five Below is as follows:

Year Revenue Net Income 2020 $1.96B $123.4M 2021 $2.85B $278.8M 2022 $3.038B - $3.063B $254M - $263M Click to enlarge

Investors clearly are giving the company a pass on deteriorating profitability and cash flows - largely because the growth of new stores does absorb some costs. However, the comparable sales trend for the company hasn't been promising.

We expect comparable sales in the range of negative 3% to negative 2% - Christiane Pelz, VP, Five Below Q3 Conference Call

Might seem like nitpicking a company that has done a nice job scaling up its business profitably over the past few years; however, the valuation of Five Below is considerably higher than its peers.

From a TTM Price/Sales basis the company is trading nearly 2x more than its peers like Ross Stores (ROST), TJ Maxx (TJX), Big Lots (BIG), and Dollar General (DG).

Seeking Alpha

From an TTM Price/Earnings perspective Five Below trades well above its peers.

Seeking Alpha

Yes, Five Below's profitable revenue growth over the past few years likely deserves a slightly elevated valuation compared to a peer group - but the company's comp sales indicate the growth would stall out once the company can't rapidly expand.

Obviously, there's plenty to be excited about Five Below, but the stock trades at a premium that would indicate the company has a competitive advantage over its peers.

Conclusions

Management is doing a nice job scaling the business up, opening new locations while maintaining profitability. In many ways, this is priced into the stock considering the valuation is well in excess to a peer group. Negative comparable sales shows that the company's locations don't have a competitive advantage - so at full scale the valuation won't stay lofty. The stock isn't far from a 52-week high and taking profits would be wise. Revisit the name once investor sentiment has cooled off along with the valuation.