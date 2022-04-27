Telefonica Brasil: A Promising Investment Opportunity In Latin America's Telecommunications Market

Mar. 10, 2023 3:40 AM ETTelefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV)
Toni Nasr, CFA profile picture
Toni Nasr, CFA
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a proven track record of consistent revenue growth and profitability margins, cementing its position as a leading player in the Brazilian telecommunications market.
  • VIV stock has a strong focus on generating cash and investing in infrastructure while also returning value to its shareholders.
  • The company's valuation analysis indicates that it is currently undervalued compared to its peers and has promising upside potential.

Barcelona"s Mobile World Congress 2021 Trade Show

Jose Colon/Getty Images News

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), also known as Vivo, is a Brazilian telecommunications company that offers a wide range of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers throughout Brazil. While the stock had been performing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Telefônica Brasil Mobile accesses

Telefônica Brasil Mobile accesses (Company filings (Created by author))

Telefônica Brasil Revenues

Telefônica Brasil Revenues (Company presentation)

Subscriber and technology trends in Brazil

Subscriber and technology trends in Brazil (GSMA Report -The Mobile Economy Latin America)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Telefônica Brasil - Profitability Grade

Telefônica Brasil - Profitability Grade (SeekingAlpha)

Telefônica Brasil Peers - Multiples

Telefônica Brasil Peers - Multiples (Data from SeekingAlpha - Table by Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Toni Nasr, CFA profile picture
Toni Nasr, CFA
1.06K Followers
A freelance investment research professional providing independent analysis, valuing investment opportunities, and helping investors make better-informed decisions focused on the medium-term horizon.With a strong passion for investing, I managed to be a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Financial Risk Manager on top of completing a Masters degree in Finance. I used to work as a Bank Financial Controller until I found that identifying strategic investments through in-depth analytical and quantitative approaches while transforming those numbers into meaningful conclusions is a more interesting and dynamic field.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are risks associated with investing in securities, including loss of principal. As such, before buying or selling any stock, we recommend doing your own research and reach your own conclusion or consulting a financial advisor. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.