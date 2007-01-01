Veris Residential: Sell For Short Run, Hold For Long

Mar. 10, 2023 4:03 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)VNQ
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Veris Residential shares are up more than 50% over the past 5 months, mostly due to takeover speculation.
  • Over the past 10 years, the company's shares have lost over 40%of their value.
  • Veris is shedding its office and hotel properties and morphing into a pure apartment REIT.
  • This article examines the growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this intriguing small-cap REIT.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Old to new, Wilhelminian style old residential building, facades before and after renovation

ah_fotobox/iStock via Getty Images

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) shares are up more than 50% over the past 5 months, mostly due to two factors:

  1. A transformation in the company's business model
  2. Speculation about a takeover bid

A little historical data

Chart

Company Q4 Supplemental

company logo

Veris Residential

table of figures as described in text

Company Q4 Supplemental

bar chart showing apartments growing from 39% to 98% as a percentage of VRE holdings, over the last 2 years alone

Company investor presentation

line chart, showing VRE's same-store revenues going from 9.2% to 15.5% growth over the past 5 quarters, while its apartment "peers" have gone from 6.4% to 10.8%

Company investor presentation

scatter plot, showing VRE average building age is under 10 years, while nearest competitor is older than 10 years

Company investor presentation

bar chart showing data as described in text. $605 million (about 30%) of VRE's debt comes due in 2024

Company investor presentation

Factor grades for VRE: Valuation F, Growth F, Profitability C-, Momentum A, Revisions C

Seeking Alpha Premium

Philip Eric Jones has teamed up with Hoya Capital on the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we've got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
1.94K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock. I hold precisely one share of VNQ, for reference purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.