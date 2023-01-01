AsiaVision

Thesis

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) has continued to deliver amidst a challenging macro environment, and I see the company well positioned to benefit from the release of 5G phones and a rise in RF content compared to 4G devices. The management remains confident of outperforming the broader market in 2023 with a combination of content gains and a strong design win pipeline. SWKS stock is trading at a discounted multiple which is why I keep a Buy rating on the shares with a December ’23 price target of $149 based on an assumed forward P/E of 16x applied to the FY23 estimated EPS.

Post Q1-2023 Outlook

Skyworks delivered results in line with market expectations in the previous quarter but provided a better outlook than people expected. This is due to the fact that the company has almost no exposure to the weak China smartphone market and has been executing well on controllable areas such as factory loadings and operational efficiencies. Over a year ago, the company began lowering its exposure to China's domestic smartphone OEMs, which has helped buffer it from the negative impacts of significant inventory workdowns in the region. While COVID-related shutdowns have affected the company's manufacturing facilities in China, the team continues to see an increase in dollar content uplift in each successive generation of smartphones, driven by the increasing traction that the team is seeing with its BAW filter technology. The company is also seeing strong uptake in automotive, 5G infrastructure, industrial, and WiFi 6E/7, which should drive growth. Skyworks is managing well through a tough and uncertain macro environment with a disciplined approach to inventory management, factory utilization, and moderating capex levels. The company's free cash flow generation is set to accelerate, enabling a new $2 billion stock buyback program.

Diverse Revenue Across Mobile and Broad Markets (Company Presentation)

2023 - Another challenging year for handsets

The year 2023 has come with macro headwinds, and smartphones are forecasted to be potentially down ~4% y/y, with macro demand concerns and already high 5G penetration. The forecast for smartphone shipments in 2023 has been lowered by handset makers due to weak demand visibility in the near term. Total smartphone projections for 2023 are expected to be 1.34 billion units, a 4% decrease from the previous year. However, 5G is expected to continue to grow and will constitute 62% of smartphone shipments in 2023.

There is potential for an upside to the projections if there is a faster-than-expected recovery in demand from China, along with a strong iPhone 15 launch and a resilient US/EU consumer outlook. On the other hand, there is also a risk of persistently weak demand from China and emerging markets that could prolong oversupply concerns. Despite the weak demand, Apple/Android platforms are expected to see gains in content. Skyworks is expected to benefit from continued demand drivers for RF content gains, including 5G smartphone growth, infrastructure deployments, broadband gateway deployments, and increased auto production. The acquisition of SLAB's Infrastructure and Automotive business is also expected to bolster Skyworks' mobile and broad markets businesses.

Broad Markets Remain a Growth Catalyst; Team remains confident to Outperform the market in 2023

Skyworks believes it can still outperform the market through a combination of content gains and a strong design win pipeline. The team indicated that it has grown content at Apple and expects to continue to do so. Additionally, it has a growing presence at Samsung and at the top-tier China smartphone OEMs. Overall, the team believes that it can continue to grow its smartphone revenue. Beyond smartphones, the team sees strong growth potential in automotive, which was ~$200M in sales last year, with a mix of 5G RF technology as well as power isolation and timing (via the SLAB I&A acquisition), supplying into auto manufacturers like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Toyota (TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and luxury brands in Germany.

Moreover, the company has announced a slew of design wins in broad markets, spanning from WiFi platforms, wearables, timing, and power solutions over the previous quarters. I see the most opportunity here and continue to monitor the diversified segments of the business. Skyworks is winning designs across multiple connectivity product lines, which cover multiple years.

Valuation

SWKS is currently trading at a forward P/E of 12x, a significant discount to its own historical multiple and the sector median of 24x. I currently keep a Buy rating on the stock with an end-of-FY23 price target of $149 based on an assumed forward P/E of 16x applied to the FY23 estimated EPS. My confidence in the company's performance is bolstered by several factors, including the ongoing 5G smartphone trend, increased sales of Wi-Fi 6/7 to support the Internet of Things, the launch of next-gen 5G phones from Apple and Samsung, and a higher amount of RF content per unit.

SWKS Forward P/E Ratio (YCharts)

Risks to Rating

The company faces two main challenges that could significantly impact its business. The first is customer concentration, as a significant portion of its sales are made to a limited number of customers. If the company were to lose one or more of these major customers, or if they reduced their orders, it could negatively affect the business. The two largest customers are Apple (AAPL) (through Foxconn) and Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF). The second challenge is competition, as the wireless communications semiconductor industry is highly competitive due to rapid technological advancements, short product life cycles, and intense competition. The company's primary competitors include Broadcom (AVGO), Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY), Qorvo (QRVO), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Final Thoughts

Skyworks Solutions is a leader in the RF semiconductor market, which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to an increase in RF dollar content per device, despite a flat growth rate for smartphones. Additionally, the company's broad markets segment is likely to grow even faster than its handset-focused businesses in the longer term, driven by an increase in RF content for embedded and IoT applications. Despite the company's strong financial performance, its valuation is constrained due to its heavy reliance on the mobile device market. However, if the company diversifies its revenue streams through organic or inorganic growth, and increases its target shareholder returns in line with other leading analog peers, there is potential for multiple expansion. I currently keep a Buy rating on the stock with an end-of-FY23 price target of $149 based on an assumed forward P/E of 16x applied to the FY23 estimated EPS.