The malaise over SVB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SIVB) troubles has deepened post-market. After tumbling more than 60% to close yesterday's session, it fell more than 20% post-market, with SVB seeing the $80 levels for the first time since September 2016.

Hence, a market rout that buyers reversed in early December 2022 has intensified after SIVB reached its early February 2023 highs.

We believe SVB investors who have not bailed out are likely expecting the venture- and tech-focused bank to somehow emerge from a potential liquidity crisis.

By the time you read this, the rating agencies (Moody's and S&P) had already downgraded their outlook on SVB. As the market is forward-looking, we believe investors have likely reflected significant headwinds against its valuation, given its $2.25B capital raise.

The dilutive impact, estimated to be about 15% to 18% initially, has worsened further, given the stock price wallop. However, the critical issue at hand now is likely not about the extent of dilution but whether the bank can avert a brewing liquidity crisis.

Bloomberg reported that "credit derivatives jump, but don't show widespread fear." As such, the hammering seen in SVB has not caused significant panic in the broader financial market, even though a risk-off selloff was triggered in the sector yesterday.

Moreover, rival banks have also attempted to divert deposits and customers from SVB, capitalizing on the loss of confidence in the venture scene to bolster their customer base.

Therefore, if banks were really that worried, the risk aversion didn't appear to have impacted the sector. Furthermore, given SVB Financial Group's leadership in the VC and startup scene, rival banks likely saw an incredible opportunity to strike and take SIVB's lunch, as it was a banking partner with "almost half of all US venture capital-backed startups and 44% of US venture-backed technology and healthcare companies that went public last year."

As such, losing the confidence of its customers, as it "delayed" withdrawals, wasn't going to help, even as CEO Greg Becker attempted to assure its customers and "[asked] for support for the bank" and told investors and clients to "stay calm."

It occurred as some VCs urged their portfolio companies to consider moving funds away from SVB, with Union Square Ventures even advising to "only keep minimal funds in cash accounts at SVB."

Hence, the market's reaction was completely justified in our view, as it needed to reflect a high risk of failure (barring a bailout). But has the market priced in the risks accordingly?

SVB's TTM tangible book value per share fell to 0.5x at the end of yesterday's trading. As such, a significant pessimism has likely been baked into its stock.

However, the malaise might not be over if things go horribly wrong. Makes sense?

Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman highlighted that the US government should consider a "highly dilutive" bailout of the bank if a "private capital solution isn't possible."

Hence, signs likely point to SVB facing a potentially severe liquidity crisis that could erode customer confidence, leading to a massive run and ultimate failure.

SIVB price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Investors who wanted to sell have likely sold. Hence, those still holding the ball probably expect some turnaround that could see the bank and its stock survive its worst crisis since 2008.

A closer inspection of SIVB's long-term chart suggests a potential bear trap or false downside breakdown could occur. However, tremendous patience is required, as the signal has not been validated.

Notably, a massive bear trap occurred in March 2009 after a rapid hammering over five months from September 2008 during the financial crisis.

With SIVB's March 2020 lows taken, we believe the selling pressure should subside (relative to yesterday's selloff) after the post-market reaction. However, volatility should still be expected as some investors go on a "sell first, ask questions later" posture.

However, if SIVB could survive this, the attractive reward/risk valuation supported by potentially constructive price action could bolster its recovery.

Hence, traders/investors with a high tolerance in riding through some near-term bumps could find a speculative opportunity for a mean-reversion move back up enticing.

Rating: Speculative Buy.

Note: As with our cautious/speculative ratings, investors must consider appropriate risk management strategies, including pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within an appropriate risk exposure.