Latham Group: Growth Trajectory Looks Poor

Mar. 10, 2023 4:27 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
97 Followers

Summary

  • SWIM recently posted its FY22 and Q4 FY22 results.
  • They look fundamentally and technically weak.
  • The management has provided poor revenue guidance for FY23.
  • I assign a hold rating on SWIM.

Modern Luxury Villa With Large Terrace, Swimming Pool, Sofa And Lounge Chairs

onurdongel

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) produces and sells swimming pools and pool products. It provides a variety of swimming pools and associated products, such as fiberglass and packaged in-ground pools, as well as pool covers and liners. They recently announced their Q4 FY22

Income statement

SWIM's Investor Relations

Technical chart

TradingView

Revenues

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
97 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.