Valero Energy: Solid Domestic Refiner Bracing For Headwinds

Mar. 10, 2023 4:29 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)MPC, PSX
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Valero Energy reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $8.45 per share, significantly increasing from $2.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • The quarterly dividend has been raised to $1.02 per share.
  • I recommend buying VLO stock between $130 and $132.85 with possible lower support at $121.5.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Valero gas station

VLO Refining margins (Fun Trading)

Introduction

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on January 26, 2023.

Note: This article is an update to my article published on November 25, 2022. I have followed VLO

Map

VLO Assets Map (VLO Presentation)

Chart

VLO Refining margins (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO dividend comparison VLO, MPC, PSX (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

VLO Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Throughput per region 1Q22 to 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Throughput and Ethanol history (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly throughput details 1Q22 to 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

The U.S. Gulf Coast provided approximately 59.4% of the total throughput volume in 4Q22.
Chart

VLO Throughput per region 1Q22 to 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Below is the historical chart price comparison (Price: Brent and WTI). We can see a direct correlation between oil prices and profit margins. This trend is likely to continue in 1Q23.
Chart

VLO Quarterly Brent and WTI prices realized history (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.98K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term VLO and keep a long-term position, as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.