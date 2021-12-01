MarsBars

The Federal Reserve continues to believe that unemployment is too low, and that more jobs need to be lost before they can put the pause on rate hikes.

This is why the market so feverishly reads jobs report, hoping for bad news, so that interest rate hikes can take a breather.

This seems nonsensical to me, but then again, the Fed's leadership isn't exactly known for making sensical decision, such as cutting rates back in the 2018 to 2019 time frame, when economy least needed it, leading to unprecedented asset price inflation (think soaring housing prices up until 2021).

In the current environment in which bad news around job losses are good news to the Fed, the only sensical thing it seems to do is to buy dividend stocks that can buffer the effects of a job loss should that unfortunate event fall upon your shoulders.

That's why I've always advocated for having a well-diversified basket of income generating stocks to shield the effects of economic uncertainty.

This brings me to the high quality REIT, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), which as shown below, is again trading near its 52-week low. Let's explore what makes ARE a high quality value buy at present.

Seeking Alpha

Why ARE?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an S&P 500 company and a REIT with a long operating history since 1984. ARE is focused on owning urban office real estate leased to leading life science and agtech tenants.

At present, its asset base includes 42 million rentable square feet of properties rented to around 1,000 tenants that are located in major metropolitan areas such as New York City, SF Bay Area, San Diego, Greater Boston Area, and Research Triangle in North Carolina.

ARE's presence in these markets work to its advantage, as they are home to world-renowned academic and medical research institutions. This results in a sticky tenant relationship, as they are more willing to locate in places where there is an assured pipeline of talent.

Notably, ARE has a long history of producing strong shareholder returns. As shown below, ARE's total return has outpaced that of the S&P 500 (SPY) for much of the past decade, and has trended down since the start of last year.

Seeking Alpha

This underperformance over the past year isn't attributed to poor performance, however, as ARE maintains a very high 97% leased rate as of the end of 2022. ARE also enjoys high retention (over 80%) from its high quality tenant base, with 90% of Top 20 tenants being either investment grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

Meanwhile, ARE is also seeing strong leasing activity with 81% of fourth quarter leasing activity being from its existing tenant base. In fact, leasing volume of 8.4 million square feet during 2022 was ARE's second highest volume in a single year, sitting behind the record 9.5 million SF in 2021.

Importantly, ARE continues to see strong lease spreads, indicating high tenant demand in a supply constrained market. As shown below, ARE's lease spreads have trended above 30% over the past 4 years, and this helped ARE achieve 8.5% YoY FFO per share growth during the fourth quarter.

Investor Presentation

ARE is also unlocking value in its existing real estate, through $2.2 billion worth of dispositions last year, equating to a $1.2 billion realized gain at a 4.5% cap rate. This goes a long way in funding future growth opportunities.

This is supported by the strong health of the pharmaceuticals space, which has been relatively resilient compared to other asset classes over the past 12 months, as reflected by strong showings for stocks like that of Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and AbbVie (ABBV). Management sees continued strong innovation in the sector, as noted during the recent conference call:

The next several years, indeed decade, are going to be framed by large pharma's continued pursuit of innovation as product patents expire and new types of medicines such as mRNA and cell therapies transition from large preclinical and clinical pipelines to commercial stage. Our tenant base includes the majority commercial stage companies, which brought in nearly $150 billion in revenue in 2021. Tenants such as Amgen (AMGN) and Vertex (VRTX) have large diversified pipelines, driving long-term growth. As a note, Vertex is also leading the next generation of type 1 diabetes treatment with a novel clinical stage cell therapy that addresses the root cause of diabetes.

ARE's future construction costs also have a clear line of sight, as 81% of the costs are under a guaranteed maximum price contract or other fixed contracts. This is also supported by a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x and $5.3 billion in liquidity.

ARE is also rather immune to the immediate effects of high interest rates, as 99.4% of its debt is fixed rate with no debt maturities until 2025. Moreover, ARE's debt carries a low weighted average interest rate of 3.5% and 13.2 years remaining term.

ARE also pays a respectable 3.5% dividend yield that's well-protected by a 57% payout ratio, based on 2022 FFO/share of $8.42. It has raised dividends for 12 consecutive years, and while the 5-year dividend CAGR of 6.5% isn't particularly high, I would expect for it to trend higher after development projects come online.

Lastly, turning to valuation, ARE appears to be value-priced at $138.84 with a blended P/FFO of 16.9, sitting well under its normal P/FFO of 20.2 over the past decade. Analysts estimate 6.5% to 7.8% FFO per share growth over the next two years and have a consensus Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $179, which equates to a potential 32% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Overall, ARE is a well-positioned REIT with a diversified portfolio of high quality assets that have shown near record-breaking leasing activity over the past year. It has a presence in very attractive markets and carries a very strong balance sheet with plenty of liquidity. Given its strong operational performance, long track record of shareholder returns, and low valuation, ARE offers compelling value at current levels.