KBE: A Stellar Growth Potential Despite Headwinds

Mar. 10, 2023 5:25 AM ETSPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
136 Followers

Summary

  • The US financial sector is exhibiting a positive growth pattern as business and consumer banking activity remains in strong shape.
  • I believe the US economy still has a margin of safety to avoid a prolonged downturn.
  • The valuation suggests a 27% upside potential on solid prospects of the residential banks' segment.

Business and Finance, Looking Up at High Rise Office Buildings in the Financial District of a Modern Metropolis

R.M. Nunes

The US banks are confidently going through a difficult period in the economy. The profit figures show resilient performance in quarterly terms through 2022, and a second in a row growth on annum. At the same time, the positive long-term view of

Top 10 holdings

Top 10 holdings (State Street)

Net operating income dynamic

Net operating income dynamic (FDIC)

Valuation

Valuation (Valuation; Seeking Alpha; author's estimates)

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
136 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.