IAK: An Insurance ETF That Could Stand Up To Inflation

Mar. 10, 2023 6:00 AM ETiShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
13 Followers

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Insurance ETF focuses on United States insurance companies, primarily those centered on property & casualty insurance.
  • IAK could profit in the medium term amid high inflation as well in the long term from technological collaborations.
  • IAK’s propensity for medium-term resilience and long-term growth make it potentially attractive in the current economy.

Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

The insurance industry may be well-geared to persevere through and potentially profit from potential economic downturn. This could enhance the performance of insurance ETFs like the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK). Therefore, I rate IAK a Buy.

Insurance

IAK Holdings composition

IAK Holdings composition (iShares)

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
13 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.