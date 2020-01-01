The iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is exposed pretty broadly to various REIT categories. The big ones are retail and specialized REITs, and there's not much office REIT exposure. This is one of the more diversified ETFs out there, and the low effort curation also means a very low expense ratio. Ultimately, the whole ETF will suffer with the rest of the real estate space as it faces a structurally difficult rate environment. Rates will stay high for longer, since the Fed has to be heavy-handed in its approach. Moreover, geopolitical and internal political matters are likely to be an added upward vector on Treasury yields.
REET has a lot of specialty exposures that we've covered in the past like Equinix (EQIX) and Prologis (PLD), where the former is ownership of IX properties while the latter is logistics facilities. There are plenty of self-storage exposures as well, and the allocation distribution is ordinally pretty similar to most other REIT ETFs that iShares have on offer. In general, REET is exposed to REITs that are going to have nice rate hike clauses in their leases, and are generally not going to have high sensitivity to duration in their portfolios.
Moreover, the only category of real estate with real incremental risk of impairment are the office REITs. While total WFH is not the standard, hybrid is, the issue of working from home is a sticking point in employee and employer relations, primarily because employers have properties or have committed to leases that they want to utilize. Offices are hanging on, but downsizing has already happened in some major cases, and the risks remain pretty high in a previously safe REIT segment, and that possible impairment has to be acknowledged. Thankfully REET has a pretty low office REIT exposure at only 9.34%.
The expense ratio is really low at only 0.14% thanks to how passive the portfolio is, with over 300 individual allocations within. REET is an apt way to make a really broad real estate bet, but it still has some skew towards quality assets in specialty real estate that can be relied upon a little more to retain long-term value.
While REET is diversified and has some good exposures, the issue is that nothing in the real estate market is that well positioned in the current environment and it all comes down to rates.
On the other hand, we don't expect a total collapse in real estate prices. There is less leverage in the system to worry about and excesses in real estate aren't really an issue considering that there's a real demographic need for property in the US. If anything, there is a housing shortage, although the velocity of development is going to fall for the time being as the economics of property development are changed by higher rates.
Still, rates staying high for long are not great for an asset class that ordinarily should provide resilience. With equities on the market that offer so much more upside than real estate, we just aren't interested in this strictly less rewarding asset class.
