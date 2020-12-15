DocuSign: The Growth Story Is Broken

Summary

  • DocuSign was a pandemic darling but now has crashed viciously since the highs.
  • DOCU saw growth decelerate as it lapped pandemic comps, but growth has not accelerated heading into this new year.
  • The company is starting to show margin expansion which may help offset the decelerating growth.
  • I re-evaluate DOCU stock in light of the broken-down growth story.
Electronic Signature on smartphone screen.

Vasilii Binzari

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) sunk after reporting a close to its fiscal 2023 year. While DOCU generated respectable growth even after lapping tough pandemic comps, it finally gave guidance for the upcoming year which suggested just mild growth. What's worse, billings guidance called

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

FY23 Q4 Presentation

billings

FY23 Q4 Presentation

net retention rate

FY23 Q4 Presentation

customer

FY23 Q4 Presentation

profitability

FY23 Q4 Presentation

outlook

FY23 Q4 Presentation

agreements use cases

FY23 Q4 Presentation

DOCU product offerings

FY23 Q4 Presentation

customers

FY23 Q4 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio

