Vasilii Binzari

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) sunk after reporting a close to its fiscal 2023 year. While DOCU generated respectable growth even after lapping tough pandemic comps, it finally gave guidance for the upcoming year which suggested just mild growth. What's worse, billings guidance called for virtually no growth YOY, implying that growth rates may decelerate even further. Yet the stock has been beaten up drastically on account of the valuation reset in the broader tech sector, and DOCU continues to generate ample cash flow albeit on a non-GAAP basis. If DOCU can offset decelerating top-line growth with solid margin expansion, then the stock may be able to provide some alpha from here.

DOCU Stock Price

It may be hard to believe, but DOCU was a $300 stock just 2 years ago. As its growth rate came to a standstill, DOCU was one of the first tech stocks to crash. Now, as investors turn their focus to profitability, DOCU may finally benefit from having expectations reset.

Data by YCharts

I last covered DOCU in December where I rated the stock a buy on account of the solid cash flow generation. The stock has since risen 30% and the value proposition is a bit less compelling than before.

DOCU Stock Key Metrics

In the most recent quarter, DOCU delivered 14% revenue growth - the company had previously guided for only $641 million in revenue.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

Billings also came ahead of the $715 million guidance.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

It seems that the pandemic has pulled-forward many years of growth for the company. This is evident by the dramatic fall in the company's dollar-based net retention rate, which stood at just 107% in this past quarter.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

DOCU has nonetheless continued to bring on more customers - the issue is that much of its revenues come from its largest customers and it will take time for smaller customers to make an impact on overall financial results.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

DOCU did offset the decelerating revenue growth with solid margin expansion, with non-GAAP operating margins expanding 600 bps and free cash flow margins expanding 500 bps in the quarter.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

DOCU ended the quarter with $1.2 billion cash and investments versus $723 million in convertible notes. Given the higher interest rate environment, I expect DOCU to redeem these convertible notes in cash as opposed to refinancing them.

Looking ahead, DOCU has guided for the first quarter to see 9.2% revenue growth to $643 million. That is expected to be the high point for the year, with full year revenue expected to grow by only 7.6%. Even worse, billings are expected to grow only marginally from the $2.7 billion this past fiscal year. One bright note is that non-GAAP operating margins are expected to expand by up to 200 bps.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

Is DOCU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DOCU is addressing an intuitively easy to understand problem. Agreements, in some shape or another, are present across almost all business use cases.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

DOCU is the leading e-signature provider with an end-to-end product offering.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

DOCU has earned the business of some of the most well-known brands in the world - this likely helps the company earn new customers.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

The problem is that while the growth story is easy to understand, it may have already played itself out. Consensus estimates call for just single-digit revenue growth in each of the following two years, but that may prove too optimistic considering the lackluster billings guidance. At this point, I am doubtful that DOCU will see the projected acceleration in revenue growth rates that investors may have been waiting for.

Seeking Alpha

That said, now that DOCU stock has crashed so much from the highs, the stock may be more of a cash flow story than revenue growth story. DOCU stock is trading at around 34x earnings with fast projected growth in coming years.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates may also prove too aggressive for earnings, but I find it likely that management will seek to aggressively cut costs and expand margins in order to offset the disappointing top-line growth rates. Based on 7% projected growth, 30% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), I could see DOCU trading at 3.2x sales - sharply lower from current levels. While I acknowledge that I have recommended buying the stock at higher levels than now, there is a breakdown in the thesis as I no longer believe that growth rates will return. It appears that DOCU may be facing strong headwinds from competition, including from the likes of Adobe (ADBE), which I can see becoming the new market leader. Further, with many other tech stocks trading at more compelling valuations, I do not see meaningful reason to continue buying DOCU at these prices given the lack of top-line growth. My opinion may change if DOCU management shows greater evidence of margin expansion, coupled with an aggressive share repurchase program. Yet even then, DOCU may not be trading that cheaply as some stocks like PayPal (PYPL) have such theses and are trading more around 15x earnings. I am downgrading DOCU to a "hold" on account of valuation.