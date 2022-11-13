Global X MLPA Website

Whether one is considering retirement or simply contemplating what financial independence would look like for them, we at High Yield Investor believe passive income is paramount.

For investors wishing to achieve financial independence and the ability to retire on their investment income if they choose, we have identified a three-fund portfolio that should provide capital preservation, high income, and some growth.

Why Truly Passive Income Is So Important

There is simply no better, safer way to achieve sustainable financial independence than through recurring income streams that require little maintenance or time investment.

Let's break down that statement because there are multiple important points embedded within it.

First, why recurring income streams? Why not invest in some assets that are expected to rise over time and then sell only a portion of the gains to generate income? Retirees are often advised to follow the "4% rule" wherein they keep their invested money in a broad-based index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) or a balanced 60% stocks / 40% bonds fund like the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) and simply withdraw no more than 4% per year.

But withdrawing 4% works best when the invested money is growing in value at 4% or more. When it is, an investor's capital is staying even or growing even as they regularly withdraw 4% of it per year.

What happens when stocks suffer a bear market as they did in 2022? And if you are counting on bonds to offset stock market losses, what happens when both stocks and bonds enter a bear market as they did last year?

Data by YCharts

Practically speaking, this means that your 4% annual withdrawal shrinks.

Assuming your account value drops from $1,000,000 to $800,000, your income from the 4% rule would likewise drop from $40,000 to $32,000. If instead you kept withdrawing $40,000 even as your portfolio value dropped to $800,000, you'd be withdrawing 5% of the portfolio value and would therefore be inhibiting your portfolio from growing back to its previous value.

Plus, if the stock market and bond market drop because of high inflation (and rising interest rates), as we are witnessing now, your income from the 4% rule drops even as your personal expenses are going up.

Not exactly an ideal situation. That's why the 4% rule doesn't necessarily produce a sustainable or reliable income stream.

Second, consider the point about low-maintenance, low time-investment income streams.

There are certainly plenty of ways to generate income from investments, but few of them are passive in any real sense.

Take, for example, rental property investing. This is admittedly a marvelous way to generate tax-advantaged income for those with an interest in it, but it is by no means passive. It takes a lot of work to prepare residential units for move-in, screen tenants, handle regular maintenance, keep track of paperwork for tax purposes, etc. The more income one wants to generate from rental properties, the more it becomes a job in itself rather than an investment on the side.

In so many ways, true financial independence comes from recurring income that requires little maintenance or time investment.

That's one reason we at High Yield Investor love high-yield dividend stocks like the ones in our portfolio. We are value investors at heart and love combining high-yielding dividends with the principles of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett.

But to make it even easier and more passive, here's a highly diversified, three-fund portfolio made up of 2 ETFs and 1 CEF that collectively offers both high-yield and a growing dividend income stream.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

SCHD is the unicorn of diversified dividend equity ETFs. It both offers a moderately high starting yield over 3% and boasts an impressive track record of double-digit dividend growth. And investors can gain access to this 100-stock unicorn ETF for a mere 0.06% expense ratio.

The ETF's stock-picking methodology begins with a dividend growth track record requirement: eligible stocks must have paid dividends for at least 10 straight years and raised their dividends for the past 5 consecutive years.

Next, SCHD weights eligible companies with several quality factors, such as low debt, high return on equity, and high cash flow to debt.

Finally, the ETF picks the top 100 eligible stocks based on the highest dividend yields. Hence the 3.4% dividend yield, based on trailing twelve-month dividends.

The ETF's sector weightings are not predetermined and can shift over time, but the overall mix does tend to be quite defensive. For example, technology, consumer staples, and healthcare together account for 47% of the total portfolio.

Schwab SCHD Website

By nature of the fund's restriction to certain quality and dividend growth metrics, the portfolio is mostly populated by larger companies that will be familiar to many investors. These are typically industry leaders with strong balance sheets and impressive dividend growth track records.

Schwab SCHD Website

What's more, since SCHD doesn't collect stocks based on dividend growth track record alone, the fund should remain overwhelmingly concentrated in fast-growing companies. While dividend growth records are backward-looking, the fund's quality requirements basically act as forward-looking metrics, making faster dividend growth more likely in the future.

But notice from the sector weighting list above that SCHD is light on both energy and utilities. That is not unusual. The ETF is usually light on names in these sectors. That's where our next two funds come into play.

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

MLPA is a top-notch ETF that owns 20 of the largest and strongest midstream oil & gas companies that happen to be organized as master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). When an investor owns an MLP individually, they are treated as a limited partner and thus receive a K-1 form for tax purposes. MLPA is structured to avoid the K-1 form and instead report dividend income on the simpler 1099-DIV.

Such specialized and concentrated funds typically feature very high expense ratios, which makes MLPA's 0.45% actually quite reasonable.

The ETF's portfolio is led by a 13% holding in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), one of the best run MLPs in the midstream space with probably the strongest balance sheet and greatest overlap in interests between shareholders and management, who themselves own about 1/3rd of the company.

Global X MLPA Website

But the rest of the portfolio is likewise populated with strong companies that are well-positioned to take advantage of the post-COVID recovery in oil and gas production. Some of our favorites are Energy Transfer (ET) and Plains All American (PAA).

These companies usually derive the vast majority of their revenue from fixed-fee, take-or-pay contracts with their customers. These agreements allow customers to utilize as much or little of their pipeline and storage infrastructure as customers would like while paying a fee for that right. These fees typically include contractually fixed escalations, often based on inflationary adjustments.

In some cases, however, midstream companies derive fees from volumetric use of their infrastructure (changing depending on usage) or commodity prices. As such, pipelines do benefit from higher oil & gas prices to some degree, but they are also largely insulated from the swings of the market through their fixed-fee contracts.

One particular growth opportunity for these companies is the growing market for gas exports (especially liquified natural gas) to other countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. As such, though MLPs are a high-yield way to invest in energy, they also offer some growth as well.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Dividend Yield: 8.0%

Rounding out the three-fund portfolio is the utility-heavy UTG, which is actually a closed-end fund. The manager, Reaves Asset Management, has overseen the fund for nearly two decades since UTG's inception in February 2004.

The CEF's portfolio is roughly 60% utilities and 40% non-utilities. Most of that non-utilities segment is in telecommunications companies or the real estate investment trusts ("REITs") that own communications infrastructure.

Reaves Utility Income Fund

But the portfolio also includes other infrastructure companies like midstream energy names and industrial REITs.

UTG is able to generate an 8% yield through the judicious use of leverage. The fund is about 25% leveraged, and that debt comes with a floating interest rate. When rates are low, UTG's leverage acts as a tailwind to performance, but when rates are high, it is a drag.

If and when the Fed lowers interest rates from their current lofty level, UTG should enjoy a massive tailwind. This isn't even to mention the beneficial effects of the recently passed "Inflation Reduction Act" on utility companies' investments in the form of tax credits.

A Well-Rounded Set of Income Funds

If you want truly passive income, owning a combination of these three funds could be a great way to do so. Together, they average a 6.2% dividend yield while also producing strong total returns.

Data by YCharts

While SCHD offers strong appreciation potential and dividend growth, MLPA and UTG provide high current income. For retirees, this high income can be withdrawn, and for investors still in the "accumulation" phase of their journey, it can be used to reinvest for an even greater passive income stream in the future.