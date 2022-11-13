A 3-Fund Portfolio To Retire On

Mar. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETAOR, EPD, ET, ET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE, MLPA, PAA, SCHD, UTG3 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • If one wishes to retire off of their investments, they would do well to seek *truly* passive income.
  • Many forms of investment income, such as rental houses, are not really passive and come with significant maintenance and time requirements.
  • Truly passive income affords you perhaps the most valuable asset in life of all: unrestricted time.
  • We present a three-fund portfolio made up of 2 ETFs and 1 CEF that provide high income along with dividend growth.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, High Yield Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

blank note pad with passive income text on green wooden background.BUSINESS CONCEPT

Global X MLPA Website

Whether one is considering retirement or simply contemplating what financial independence would look like for them, we at High Yield Investor believe passive income is paramount.

For investors wishing to achieve financial independence and the ability

Chart
Data by YCharts

asdf

Schwab SCHD Website

asdf

Schwab SCHD Website

asdf

Global X MLPA Website

asdf

Reaves Utility Income Fund

Chart
Data by YCharts

Our 2023 Blowout Sale of the Year is Here!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 rated community of high-yield investors at a steep discount! 

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

                  (Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
12.13K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.