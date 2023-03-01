Concerns Over U.S. Banks Rival Today's Jobs Report

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.46K Followers

Summary

  • The sell-off of US bank stocks and the broad decline in US equities drove down global markets today.
  • In Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong led the decline with a 3% sell-off, and the index of mainland shares that trade in HK was also off by 3%.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is down by almost 1.6% to rival its biggest loss of the year.
  • The euro is struggling to maintain the upside momentum in the European morning, ahead of the US jobs report.
  • The Australian dollar made a marginal new low since last November earlier today near $0.6565.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Overview

The unexpectedly large rise in US weekly jobless claims, the largest since the end of last September, and concerns about the impact of the sharp rise in interest rates on the liquidity and value of assets (bonds) owned by small

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.46K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.