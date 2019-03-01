A Comparison Between Cassava Sciences' Simufilam, Aricept, Anavex's Blarcamesine, And Panax Ginseng For The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease

Mar. 10, 2023 9:18 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)AVXL6 Comments
Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Aricept, blarcamesine, simufilam, and panax ginseng by acting as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and as indirect antioxidants, positively affecting cognition during the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Simufilam performs about the same as Aricept for mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer's disease; neither has much effect on moderate Alzheimer's disease.
  • Panax gineng and probably blarcamesine act as direct antioxidants, which leads to cognitive improvements in mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer's disease that are maintained for at least two years.
  • Blarcamesine has a better chance at accelerated approval by the FDA than simufilam because it appears to produce somewhat better results for mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer's disease.
  • Investment in Cassava Sciences is risky. I believe the effectiveness of simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease has been overstated.

Close-up of dry ginseng slices, capsules and roots

beemore/E+ via Getty Images

The following is an evaluation of the efficacy of Cassava Sciences' (NASDAQ:SAVA) simufilam, Aricept, Anavex's (AVXL) blarcamesine, and panax ginseng for the treatment of early stage Alzheimer's disease and moderate Alzheimer's disease. Attention will be

This article was written by

Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.31K Followers
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.