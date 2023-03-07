Microsoft: Beware Of AI Hype, Prepare For Recession

Mar. 10, 2023 9:26 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Market participants expecting strong earnings growth from the Cloud, AI and PC segments in the near future could be in for a rude awakening, given Microsoft's cyclicality.
  • We present a macro overlay why Microsoft's stock could experience both margin compression and multiple compression.
  • Investors seem to be factoring in fairly high earnings growth, given the high P/FCF and EV/EBITDA ratios, contrary to the macroeconomics that point to a recession.
  • We currently have Microsoft as a hold, and outline the point where we see Microsoft as a buy again, also from a technical perspective.

Microsoft Store in London

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has had a great year so far, with a return of about 5.21% YTD, thanks mainly to a strong ChatGPT response since its launch in December. This was particularly evident in their

Chart
Data by YCharts

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) Yield Curve Inversion S&P 500

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Microsoft Operating Earnings Yield Vs Short Term Treasuries

Tradingview

Microsoft Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Microsoft Intelligent Cloud Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Microsoft Personal Computing Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Counterpoint Research Global PC Shipments

Counterpoint Research

Microsoft Cash Flow

TIKR Terminal

Microsoft Free Cash Flow

TIKR Terminal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Microsoft EBITDA Slowdown

TIKR Terminal

Tradingview Microsoft Stock

Tradingview, Wright's Research

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
2.45K Followers
Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.