Worawee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE:ISDR) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on March 2, 2023, beating revenue but missing EPS consensus estimates.

The company provides a range of investor relations and compliance software and services to clients in the U.S. and internationally.

Given continuing macroeconomic uncertainties and the firm's worsening operating results, until we see cost synergies from its acquisition of Newswire begin to show up in the financials, I'm on Hold for ISDR.

Issuer Direct Overview

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Issuer Direct was founded in 1998 to provide reporting companies with shareholder communications and compliance software and related services.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Brian Balbirnie, who was previously Managing Partner at The Catapult Company and joined ISDR in 2006.

The company's primary offerings include:

Platform id

ACCESSWIRE

Online Newsroom

Event Management Software

Webcasting

Newswire

The firm acquires customers through its corporate sales and marketing team efforts as well as through partner referrals.

As of June 30, 2022, the firm counted 3,715 customers, of which 966 were subscribers to its various service offerings.

Issuer Direct's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Cognitive Market Research, the market for investor relations software was an estimated $130 million in 2016 and is forecast to exceed $550 million by the end of 2029.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future breakdown of the market size by region:

Investor Relations Software Market (Cognitive Market Research)

Notably, a rise in the desire for financial information by younger demographics via primarily mobile devices will provide additional demand for more capable investor relations software providers.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

AIM (Alternative Investment Management)

SSC ADVENT

Broadridge

CB Insights

OmniVista

Dynamo Software

Sherpany

Eze Software

IMS Platform

Nasdaq IR Insight

Q4 (QFOR:CA)

Issuer Direct's Recent Financial Results

Total revenue by quarter has produced the following results:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly higher in recent quarters:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen in recent reporting periods:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has dropped sharply in recent quarters:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also turned negative in the most recent quarter:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, ISDR's stock price has fallen 13.8% vs. that of the Nasdaq 100 Index's drop of 8.4%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose 25% year-over-year, with the sharp growth likely due to non-organic revenue growth from the Newswire acquisition.

Management did not disclose any company or customer retention rate metrics, only characterizing them as 'good'.

However, the additional costs of the acquisition and its headcount weighed on other important financial metrics, reducing operating income to close to zero and EPS to negative $0.03 for the quarter.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $4.8 million in cash and equivalents and $22.0 million in current debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $3.9 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only approximately $100,000. The company paid approximately $800,000 in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Issuer Direct

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.8 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 28.8 Price / Sales 0.7 Revenue Growth Rate 7.5% Net Income Margin 8.2% GAAP EBITDA % 15.7% Market Capitalization $87,570,000 Enterprise Value $106,450,000 Operating Cash Flow $4,020,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.51 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Q4 (QFOR:CA); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Q4 Issuer Direct Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 0.8 2.8 246.9% Revenue Growth Rate 1.2% 7.5% 500.8% Net Income Margin -64.9% 8.2% --% Operating Cash Flow -$43,600,000 $4,020,000 --% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

ISDR's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 23.2% as of Q4 2022, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 7.5% GAAP EBITDA % 15.7% Total 23.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Issuer Direct

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022's results, management highlighted the firm's growth potential in the immediate wake of its Newswire acquisition.

Leadership also noted that it has taken the time to fully understand the scope of its proposed streamlining and integration efforts.

This has taken a toll on the combined firms' short-term financial results, but management believes this extra time will make for a more effective transition which will target annual savings of $2 million.

Management is working to refinance the short-term note used to acquire Newswire and said it will have more information later in March.

Looking ahead, management plans to focus on new product features, especially integrating an 'AI narrative-based suggestion platform for content optimization across all communication mediums.'

The company's financial position is subject to refinancing the above-mentioned $22 million debt into a term loan.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ISDR at an EV/Sales multiple of around 2.8x, which is a further multiple compression from its 3.0x valuation as of Q2 2022.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 23, 2023, as the chart shows here:

Enterprise Value / Next 12 Months Revenue Index (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, ISDR is currently valued by the market at a significant discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of February 23, 2023.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the potential for a macroeconomic slowdown, which may produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

Management previously had added headcount despite a slowing economy and now with the acquisition, it hopes to take advantage of cost synergies and new revenue potential.

Maybe it can pull it off, but the market is further compressing its topline valuation multiple in recent months.

Given continuing macroeconomic uncertainties and the firm's worsening operating results, until we see synergies from its acquisition of Newswire begin to show up in the financials, I'm on Hold for ISDR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.