Introduction

March 9, 2023, will go down in history as another black swan event for the U.S. banking sector, but this time it is not as deplorable as it was in 2008. The mainstream media headlines are full of stories about the SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) crash of over 60% looking like a new Lehman Brothers and that this is just the beginning. In today's article, I'll try to answer the question of whether it's all really that scary and what we can expect shortly from SIVB in particular and banking stocks in general. Let's dive in.

What happened?

On March 9, 2023, the Seeking Alpha News team reported that Silicon Valley Bank surprised investors by repositioning its balance sheet and lowering guidance as a response to the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy. This is due to the company's effort to navigate an environment in which interest rates are expected to remain high for a longer time. The banks also mentioned that they are increasing their asset sensitivity in response to the higher interest rates.

SIVB stock sold its $21 billion worth of Available for Sale (AFS) securities to be invested in short-term Treasury securities. It has also publicly announced raising $2.25 billion of equity, primarily to support its capital ratios given the $1.8 billion after-tax loss it expects to realize on the sale, and partly to help support its credit rating. The bank estimates that it will flip to an asset-sensitive view, with each 25 basis point increase in rates driving $50-60 million of higher net interest income (NII).

SIVB is revising its anticipated NII guidance for the entire year 2023, due to the recent unfavorable developments. Instead of an earlier projected "high teens %" decrease in NII by 4Q22 earnings, the company now anticipates a decline in the "low twenties %" range, Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts report (proprietary source).

Morgan Stanley - whose stock fell 3.86% because of SIVB's event - is reducing its 2023 EPS estimate by 25% to $11.95 from $16.02 due to lower NII and higher share count. The firm's total securities yield estimates (AFS+HTM) are increasing to 2.75% by 4Q23 versus 1.86% previously. Additionally, MS is baking in its economists' forecasts for a peak Fed funds rate of 5.00%-5.25% and only 100 bps of cuts in 2024 (versus their prior expectation for 200 bps of cuts). MS analysts recognize that SIVB typically trades at a premium to its peers and has not been impacted by recent market volatility; therefore, the firm does not anticipate SIVB's multiple compressing - they don't touch the previous target price (TP) of $190 per share.

The "premium" was explained by the fact that SIVB has always grown more or less quickly - compared to other companies. Now, this growth has been broken - even MS itself, in the course of revising its estimates, has lowered its EPS forecasts for 2023/24 by 25% and 27%, respectively:

Morgan Stanley [March 9, 2023], author's notes

So the decision to leave the TP where it was before the black swan event we are talking about here seems odd - how can the bank's analysts watching the action estimate SIVB's fair price almost 2x higher than the price seen in pre-market trading?

Seeking Alpha

MS states VC deployment recovery when the macro backdrop becomes more supportive as the main positive factor but it sounds ridiculous. For reasons unknown to me, the bank's bear case scenario contains only general phrases without any idiosyncrasies.

Morgan Stanley [March 9, 2023], author's notes

That is, they do not take into account the bank run that SVB is currently experiencing. Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the situation as saying that Founders Fund, the venture capital fund co-founded by Peter Thiel, has advised companies to pull money from Silicon Valley Bank because of concerns about its financial stability.

What's Next?

Everyone is now very concerned that the black swan of the SVB will damage the U.S. banking system, similar to what we experienced in 2008-09. I categorically disagree with that, primarily because back then - 15 years ago - the regulatory requirements placed on banks by regulators were not as stringent as they are today. Leverage was much higher and Tier 1 ratios were much lower - no one expected a crisis and everyone was lending without risk orientation right and left. Learning from bitter experience, bankers today are much more risk averse than they were before the GFC - SIVB was a striking exception, in my opinion, and is not comparable in its business model to industry giants like JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) or Wells Fargo (WFC).

I like the way Bob Elliot - former partner of Ray Dalio and currently the CIO of Unlimited Funds - puts forward a similar thought in his Twitter thread and backs it up with facts:

Banks are no longer the high leverage, risk taking institutions they were. They are well capitalized 'boring businesses' these days. So take these folks at SVB who booked their 1.8bln loss on their 3yr duration bond holding. Pretty small against a 200bln asset portfolio or 15% capital. Or that they have lost 10% of deposit base (16bln) over the last year against liquid securities of 120bln. Sure that's not a great business. And it doesn't help to have to raise another 2.25bln to cover the loss that was marked. But from a depositor perspective this process is working well! A loss was taken and then more equity is put into the bank to keep capital ratios up. Yes the common equity holders get hit with a lower valuation, but those folks are by designed the most leveraged to the bank profit outcomes. Right now the value of the common is back to 2016 levels and the bank still has a 6bln mkt cap on 200bln of assets. Source: Bob Elliot's Twitter thread (March 10, 2023)

However, these arguments do not change the fact that the rush to SVB and its business model peers will most likely continue. Venture capitalists and ordinary clients will rush to put their eggs from the "leaky basket" into the whole ones that are the big banking groups like JPM, C, BAC, and WFC.

Of course, SIVB stock may rise sharply at the slightest hint of a solution to the problem, but most likely the group will simply be bought out by a larger player who is not averse to getting the best possible price, so it definitely will not pay the current price despite the huge 77% drop (taking into account pre-market trading data). Therefore, I would not recommend catching this SVB Financial Group falling knife for anything in the world, no matter how contrarian your nature may be.

It is hard to say how useful technical analysis is in this particular case, but with such a steep decline as we are experiencing now, the weekly stochastic predicts a continuation of the weakening that is unlikely to end on March 10:

TrendSpider, author's notes

As always, your comments are welcome! Thanks for reading!