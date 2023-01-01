Aviva: Attractive Capital Returns Story

Mar. 10, 2023 10:08 AM ETAviva plc (AVVIY), AIVAF
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
344 Followers

Summary

  • Aviva has undergone significant transformation in the past decade, improving its business mix and risk profile through major disposals, capital returns, and de-leveraging programs.
  • The company's continuous share buyback program and dividends will be of paramount importance to equity investors.
  • It's possible that a positive valuation re-rating could occur as a result of the positive story surrounding the stock in my view.

Real estate professionals offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate loans. Home sales agents sit at the office with new home buyers in the office.

ArLawKa AungTun

Overview

To begin, Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY) is a company that has undergone substantial transformation. Over the past decade, the company's current CEO has significantly improved the business mix and risk profile through multiple divestitures and the start of a strong

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
344 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.