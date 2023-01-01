February Jobs Report Mixed, Yields Fall Amid Bank Turmoil, VTC Holding Support

Summary

  • Relief in hourly earnings and hours worked help lift stock market futures in the February employment report.
  • The primary focus of markets appears to still be developments around SVB Financial and possible banking turmoil.
  • A 25bps March rate hike is now seen as more likely than a half-point increase, helping to lift investment-grade bond prices.

Business Owner Putting Up Help Wanted Sign

Vanguard

The February jobs report revealed a strong 311,000 employment gain compared to the consensus forecast of just 225,000. The unemployment rate jumped to 3.6% from 3.4% in January which may have helped send markets into a bullish mood in the moments after

Yet Another Bigger-Than-Forecast Headline Employment Rise

Zerohedge

February Jobs Data

Christian Fromhertz

Good News: Average Hourly Earnings Growth Slowing

Stockcharts.com

ImageMassive Banking Bludgeoning on Thursday

Goldman Sachs

10-Year Yield Backs Off From 4%

CNBC

Regional banks account for a small share of the USD IG market

Goldman Sachs

VTC: Maturity Profile

Vanguard

Yield/Duration Matrix

WisdomTree

VTC: Corporate Bonds Test Support Near $74

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

