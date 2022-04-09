4 Reasons To Look At Asia

Mar. 10, 2023 10:20 AM ETAYTEF, PGDDF, KBND, CBON, KHYB, CEMB
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
638 Followers

Summary

  • While China’s COVID-19 restrictions highlighted the problems with supply chain concentration and drove many businesses to diversify to other Asian countries, we believe the impact should be short-lived.
  • Still, Asia ex-China stands to benefit from supply chain diversification efforts, particularly in select labor-intensive manufacturing sectors.
  • Here we take a look at some reasons emerging markets debt investors may want to look at Asia.

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu

Supply chain disruptions are causing some turmoil in the minds of Asian investors. But while COVID-19 restrictions in China highlighted the problems with supply chain concentration and drove many businesses to diversify to other Asian countries, we believe the impact

China FDI inflows have been strong when compared with those in developing and developed economies

FDI inflows by region post-Covid, in millions - China, Asia ex-China, Europe, Latin America, North America, World

Asia dominates manufacturing value added, as a percentage of GDP0

China had lackluster FDI inflows as a percentage of GDP in 2022, but is expected to recover in 2023

China's monthly minimum wage may drive production to other Asian nations - Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Vietnam

US imports of textiles broadening across Asian countries

Firms' varied motivations for recalibrating supply chains

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
638 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.