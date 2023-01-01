imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

High Risk, High Reward Investment

In today’s economy, many tech firms are hyper-focused on a small subsect of the target market that their product addresses. While this has been a successful business model in the past, as we move towards a world where multiple pieces are required to solve the puzzle that is a successful shift to the next generation, few firms are as forward-looking as NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQX:NEXCF). NexTech is focused on building out an AR ecosystem that provides all the tools needed for firms to capitalize on the shift from photography to 3D modeling, and towards AR for navigation with an intelligent interface to boot.

Data by YCharts

Spin-offs and Innovative Technology Make NexTech's Future Appear Bright

In addition to building out a portfolio of technologies that will optimize this transition for clients, NexTech has also created an incubator-inspired business model that can provide tremendous value to investors through its suite of products. Last October, this model was put to the test as Nextech’s AI-powered, augmented reality navigation platform, ARway.ai first hit the public markets, and passed with flying colors!

NexTech

Source: Company website

As a result of this spinoff, investors gained value through the price appreciation of ARway stock, and through the value reflected within Nextech’s own balance sheet. In terms of share price, ARway.ai IPO’d at $0.25 CAD, and as of the time of writing, it trades at $1.15 CAD. While in the past, these business verticals were undifferentiated, and therefore undervalued by the broader market, due to Nextech’s 50% ownership, half of the current market value of ARway.ai’s and soon Toggle3D.ai’s shares will be added to NexTech’s assets.

Tradingview

Source: Tradingview

While the ARway.ai IPO represents the past and substantiates the success Nextech has had in transformative spinoff transactions, their planned spinoff of Toggle3D.ai represents an important part of the firm’s future. This arm of their product suite is an AI-powered, all-inclusive 3D design studio that seamlessly integrates with Canada and is fully web-operable. Nextech has fully built out its Toggle3D.ai product and has had early success given its innovative approach to penetrating the projected $11B CAD file creation market. The design studio, which doesn’t even require any code to operate and only costs $29 a month per user, leverages NexTech’s generative AI technology to achieve the user-friendly platform it has. As a result, NexTech is ready for Toggle3D.ai to spin out, and just recently, the company has announced the details of this event which are set to unlock shareholder value in a very similar fashion to how the ARway spinoff went down.

Source: ARway website

In the Toggle3D.ai case, NexTech shareholders will receive 20% of the spun-out sub- company's shares on a pro-rata basis, essentially acting as a special dividend for current investors. Moreover, alongside this arrangement, the spun-out subco will also be raising a minimum of $1.5M through a special purchase vehicle that will see investors acquire subscription receipts, priced at $0.25 that convert to one common share of Toggle3D.ai as well as one warrant with an exercise price of $1 per share, valid for a three year period. Outside of the announced spin-offs, NexTech’s product suite contains a multitude of solutions that are being used by a variety of firms worldwide. The trifecta of ARitize 3D, Aritize Decorator, and Map D provides the perfect complement to the business lines previously mentioned as their functions build out the 360-degree approach that NexTech is after. First, the ARitize 3D Configurator and its patent-pending technology leverages AI to enhance the ability to convert 2D images into 3D content, giving a customer the ability to build quality, color-changing, 3D models from simple photos at scale for e-commerce websites. This disruptive solution within the augmented reality industry serves the customer a single integrated platform to automatically upload up to thousands of photos per week to be developed, all while hosted on ARitize 3D’s cloud.

Source: Author

Second, the ARitize Decorator allows customers to take these 3D versions of products that have been developed using the ARitize 3D configurator, into a provided template or an uploaded version of their own living/working environment. By having the ability to preview these true-to-scale products, the customer is ultimately much more satisfied with their purchase, as they already know what exactly that new chair, couch, or table may look like in their home or office.

Source: Author

Last but not least, Map D is another one of Nextech’s products that makes any event planning features you need to manage and execute the easiest solution available. ​Through a fast and easy setup, Map D transforms complex event production into a very easy-to-use experience, giving companies the ability to manage any type of event whether it be in person, online, or hybrid.

Financial Analysis: Path to Revenue Growth has Reemerged

Young innovative companies are generally judged by their top-line growth. In the case of Nextech, revenue growth has been non-existent with revenue and gross profit plummeting 30% YoY.

Source: Author

However, NexTech has been announcing a series of new 3D modeling deals such as Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based holding company that operates shopping malls and hotels. Additionally, they've brought on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) as a client. Combining the fact that 3D modeling is expected to grow at a 20% CAGR, investors have a reason to believe that revenue growth could reemerge in 2023. Aside from the income statement, the company's balance sheet remains robust to further support future growth initiatives.

Source: Author

Overall, the company's financial health remains robust and leaves investors nothing to worry about in the short term.

Still on the Expensive Side

NexTech's shares do come at a premium when compared to analogous companies on the market. Looking at total enterprise value to revenue, NexTech remains above the median of the selected peer group. This indicates that NexTech's share remains on the expensive side, especially when considering YoY top-line growth has been insignificant. Overall, this is a characteristic of this security that investors must consider before taking a position.

Source: Author

Uncertainty Surrounding The AR Market

The primary risk factor behind Nextech's business is that the market for augmented reality and 3D modeling is relatively new, making the uncertainty for NexTech's operations very high. Firstly, we don't know if the industry will face a shakeout due to factors such as in-person shopping demand increasing in a post-Covid world. Secondly, we remain unsure of the value behind the first-movers advantage that exists with these AR companies. These risk factors are what make this security very speculative. The uncertainty behind finding a path to maximize value creation and profitability has yet to be made clear. Making forecasting revenue growth and attempting to figure out when they become profitable fruitless.

Consensus: High-Risk, High-Reward Play

Overall, although I like the recent developments that NexTech has presented, I remain cautious because the uncertainty surrounding the market is extremely high. That being said, NexTech's differentiating technology could be a game changer in a market expected to grow at 20% annually. This makes drives my conclusion that the security is a high-risk, high-reward play on the tech sector. Investors that are optimistic about the AR market and are willing to take the risk should consider NexTech as an addition to their portfolio. However, more risk-averse investors or people skeptical of AR should remain on the sidelines.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.