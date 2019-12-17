FG Trade

Investment Thesis

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) prospects are better than investors could be led to believe. The battleground with DKNG has always been on, when will this business become self-sufficient? And does DKNG hold enough cash to get to that milestone?

And I'm inclined to believe that the answers to those questions, while requiring some level of assumptions and nuance, are generally quite positive.

Therefore, I'm surprisingly tepidly bullish on this name.

DKNG Fully Fizzed Out

Data by YCharts

From the highs set two years ago, DraftKings Inc. is down more than 60%.

I know that since the lows that DKNG entered in 2023, the stock is up significantly, more than 50%, including the recent selloff in this name.

But for all intents and purposes, there's an overshadowing assumption that DKNG is a bubble stock, with no real viable underlying business model. That's the gut feeling that most people have who are not intimate with the name believe.

However, that doesn't give much consideration, if any, to the progress that DKNG is doing to both drive down promotional costs and retain users on the platform.

DKNG Q4 2022 presentation

What you see above is that over time, promotional costs and marketing spending have been trending lower.

And has been the crux of the bear case, that DKNG's business model is driven by having to get new customers on board. And that, if DKNG lowered its customer acquisition spend, customers would churn out and seek out other online platforms. Those bettors would have no loyalty to DKNG, as they are always seeking the best terms to bet on.

But that narrative isn't reflected in the facts that follow.

DKNG Q4 2022 presentation

We can see that despite DraftKings Inc. reducing its promotional activity, the average revenue per unique payer is up 42% y/y.

Along these lines, management stated on the earnings call:

We are seeing great customer retention, handle for retained player is growing, promotional reinvestment is coming down and hold percentage is going up.

And the facts appear to back up that management's narrative.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Strong

DraftKings revenue growth rates

DraftKings Inc. is guiding for 36% CAGR for the year ahead at the high end of its guidance. The problems with DKNG have never been about a lack of revenue growth.

In fact, I don't believe that is where the core of the investment thesis lies, so I won't devote much of our discussion on that consideration, as I believe the fundamental battleground for DKNG lies in its cash burn and profitability.

Profitability Profile Set To Improve

Before discussing DKNG's profitability guidance, let's first turn our focus to DKNG's unrestrained use of SBC to incentivize management.

DKNG Q4 2022 presentation

Another bearish argument facing DKNG is that its use of stock-based compensation ("SBC") is too indulgent. But as we look ahead to 2024, the total number of shares outstanding is set to increase by 4% relative to 2023.

Yes, there's no doubt that at one point there was significant validity to the argument that DKNG was abusive with its SBC package. But I'm not a believer in that argument today.

And now, let's get to the real heart of the bear thesis.

DKNG SEC filing, 2022 on the left, 2021 on the right

For 2022, DKNG's free cash flow use was $835 million, including SBC added back. Or approximately $1.4 billion burn including SBC as a cash cost.

However, as noted already, DKNG's total number of shares outstanding isn't projected to grow substantially further in 2024.

Nonetheless, if we conclude that DKNG's free cash flow in 2022 was $835 million, this figure isn't too dissimilar to its EBITDA figure, see below.

DKNG Q4 2022

Furthermore, looking at DKNG's guidance for 2023, they are guiding for approximately a negative $460 million EBITDA, which will translate into a cash burn of about $600 million.

Once again, reinforcing that DKNG's adjusted EBITDA figures are not so different from its free cash flow figures.

And given that DKNG is guiding for positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024, that will mean that next year, DKNG will become self-sufficient on a free cash flow basis.

The Bottom Line

DraftKings is still growing at a reasonable rate, and investors' expectations are still relatively muted. The stock isn't particularly cheap at 3x forward sales. Particularly since the business is still in a transition period, where we have plenty of questions about the long-term profit margins of the business.

That being said, DraftKings Inc. investors' expectations are still relatively muted. Further, there's no question that going from burning more than $800 million of free cash flow in 2022 to reaching breakeven or better free cash flows two years later is a massive improvement for DraftKings Inc. And doing so, while still guiding for compelling growth in 2023.