The Riskiest Investments In Oilfield Services

Mar. 10, 2023 10:55 AM ETBORR, DO, DWSN, ENG, ENSV, FTK, GEOS, ICD, KLXE, NEX, NGS, OIH, RIG, TCW:CA, TOLWF, WHD, XES4 Comments
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
340 Followers

Summary

  • Given economic uncertainty and volatility in energy markets, I believe cautious oilfield services investors will want to avoid the highest risk investments in the sector.
  • 58 oilfield services providers were screened for profitability based on net income margin; 26 were not profitable over the previous twelve months.
  • These 26 OFS equities were selected for further analysis and evaluated using a quality matrix based on valuation, profitability, free cash flow, and debt.
  • Based on this evaluation, the highest risk oilfield services equities were identified.
  • I recommend most investors avoid FTK, BORR, RIG, DWSN, DO, ENG, KLXE, NGS, ICD, and ENSV.
A woman slips and fell on a wintry staircase

Astrid860/iStock via Getty Images

Please note, this analysis is the counterpart to a previous analysis wherein the highest quality oilfield services investments were identified using analogous methods.

Oilfield Services: Elevated Risk

On March 7th, the Federal Reserve restated the central bank's intentions to continue

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
340 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investing is inherently risky and is cause for sober reflection. I hope you find my analysis to be thought provoking and a compliment to your own diligence. I invite reader feedback and am looking forward to your comments.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.