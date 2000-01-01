GE Earnings Bridge (Investor Day Presentation)

GE (NYSE:GE) stock surged more than 5% on Thursday following its updated guidance and annual investor day presentation. This rally was particularly notable as the overall stock market fell sharply during the same trading session. It seems investors were pleasantly surprised by GE's presentation, and with good reason.

Indeed, it's been quite the run for GE stock with shares trading near their highest point in five years:

It looks even better once factoring in that the GE HealthCare (GEHC) spin-off has also traded up more than 20% from its recent debut. All this to say that while GE still has a negative reputation among many investors, the company has turned the corner. And Thursday's investor day offered more tangible signs that GE's comeback is on a strong footing.

GE's Business Segments In Focus

GE successfully spun off its healthcare business earlier this year, leaving it with two primary divisions: Aerospace and Power. Aerospace has been enjoying a healthy recovery as the aviation industry has recovered its forces since the pandemic. Power, however, has been a dark spot for GE for years now.

Which is what grabbed headlines on Thursday. GE noted that it expects the power business, GE Vernova, to get to near breakeven profitability in 2023. And, in the intermediate-term, GE now sees a direct path toward strong structural profitability for Vernova. As this division has been an underachiever for so long at this point, the prospect of this business being at an inflection point could drive a major narrative shift for GE overall.

Specifically, GE now forecasts that Vernova will become profitable in 2024. Its conventional power segment is set to generate a respectable profit margin, and even the renewable energy segment is expected to make it into the black next year. Given the sizes of losses that we've seen from wind in particular in the past, this is a major turning point.

The strength in business segments is also translating to overall earnings per share gains of a rather significant degree. GE now forecasts that its earnings will rise to roughly $1.80 per share this year, which would be a massive increase from the 77 cents that the company earned in 2022.

Improving volumes, price increase, productivity measures and reduced interest costs are all contributing to the improvement.

GE is continuing to move toward separating its remaining businesses. In its investor day presentation, GE said that it's now working on operational separation and developing standalone capital structures, governance, and filings for the businesses.

Given the market's warm reception to the GE Healthcare spin-off, investors should be pleased that the broader spin-off strategy is continuing on schedule.

What's Moving The Needle For GE

What drove the improved outlook for Vernova? GE pointed to some strength in the nuclear and natural gas segments of its power business. While renewables have been a major pain point for GE, don't forget that it has significant involvement in other segments of power as well.

With the conflict in Ukraine and heightened energy infrastructure questions on the table, we're increasingly a broader focus on energy security around the world, which bodes well for GE's outlook. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act was a direct demand driver for GE customers within the United States.

Indeed, conventional power remains a huge portion of the global power sector, and GE sees it remaining a growth market - albeit slow growth - thanks to heightened demand for electricity with the rise of electric vehicles and other such products which put more demand on the grid.

Specifically, GE point out that global electricity demand (TWh/y) is expected to grow from 28k to 43k by the year 2040. However, if the world attempts to reach a net zero carbon scenario, this would boost electricity demand to 58k, doubling the amount of additional new supply needed over the next two decades or so. The potential incremental investment demand here could be enormous.

While the improvements at Vernova are certainly welcome, Aerospace remains the crown jewel for GE. With so much frustration around past management decisions and years of weak profitability, I suspect that many investors have lost sight of just how good GE's core aerospace business can be.

Let's put some numbers on GE's strength in commercial aerospace. From the investor day presentation, we see that at any given time, 650,000 people on average are in the air on aircraft powered by GE equipment. An estimated three billion people flew with GE technology under wing in 2022. And a GE powered plane takes off, on average, every two seconds. These sorts of numbers speak to the incredible market share that GE holds in commercial aerospace.

Aerospace sports a $350 billion total backlog. And, importantly, services make up 70% of revenues, which leads to high-quality recurring income at generally favorable margins.

In addition to the commercial propulsion side - which is projected to be a low-teens compounded growth market in coming years - there's also defense. GE generated $7.4 billion in revenues from defense and systems in 2022 and sees that growing in the mid-to-high single digits in coming years amid an upturn in defense spending in many countries.

GE's Transformation Is Working

There's the perception that GE is a low-quality business given all the problems it ran into under prior management teams. The poor reputation was certainly well deserved at one point. However, Larry Culp has remade the company while focusing it on its best assets.

To that point, in 2025, GE sees Aerospace growing revenues more than 10% a year with 20% profit margins and a 100% free cash flow conversion rate.

Specifically, GE Aerospace's profits will rise from $5.5 billion this year to an estimated $7.8 billion in 2025 if it grows revenues at its forecast rate while achieving a 20% profit margin. It's hard to see investors assigning GE a low valuation multiple as long as it can deliver on those numbers. Large fast-growing industrial businesses with solid cash flow generation usually seem to attract buyers at a fair price.

GE Aerospace's long-term track record is a strong one, despite multiple shocks to the aviation industry over the past 25 years:

GE Aerospace annual figures (in billions) (GE Investor Day)

The recurring revenue nature of that business adds to the appeal. GE has grown its installed base of in-service commercial and military engines from 42,000 in 2000 to 67,000 last year. As that grows, it leads to higher recurring service revenues as engines are a long-life asset. Additionally, as global travel demand has come roaring back and the industry remains well above global GDP growth over the longer term, GE should enjoy favorable engine demand throughout the 2020s.

And for the Vernova business, the odds are improving that GE will obtain a fair value for that company as a standalone company. GE was able to deliver the GE Healthcare spinoff with a favorable reception from the market. With the momentum turning up across several segments of the power business, it seems increasingly likely that GE will be able to execute another successful spin as this business is readied to become a standalone operation.

All this points to a GE stock that can continue to outperform even amid challenging market and economic conditions.