Elevator Pitch

I rate Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) as a Buy. With my prior December 13, 2022 update, I highlighted that O is a good investment candidate in the property sector.

My attention turns to Realty Income Corporation's appeal as a dividend play in this current article. After assessing O's recent financial performance, its dividend yield, and the safety of its dividend payouts, I view Realty Income Corporation as a suitable investment candidate for dividend investors and worthy of a Buy rating.

O Stock Key Metrics

Realty Income Corporation's most recent metrics as disclosed in its results press release were pretty good.

O's Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO per share increased from $0.94 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.98 in Q3 2022 to $1.00 for the recent quarter. The actual Q4 2022 AFFO per share for Realty Income Corporation turned out to be higher than the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate of $0.99 per share.

On a full-year basis, Realty Income Corporation's AFFO expanded by +9.2% YoY to $3.92 per share for FY 2022. This was the fastest pace of AFFO per share growth that the REIT had achieved in the past nine years.

Realty Income Corporation's real estate portfolio occupancy rate improved from 98.5% as of end-2021 to 98.9% as of end-Q3 2022 to 99.0% at the end of the prior year. Notably, O's year-end property portfolio occupancy rate had never reached 99.0% or better in the last two decades prior to the fiscal year 2022.

In fiscal 2022, O was able to deliver a +5.9% increase in rent for real estate that the REIT re-leased. This was superior to the +3.4% re-leasing spread that Realty Income Corporation achieved for FY 2021. At its Q4 2022 results call in late February, O credited the improvement in the REIT's re-leasing spread to "proactive asset management efforts" and "the underlying quality of our real estate."

The excellent operating and financial metrics for O give investors the confidence that the REIT has the ability to continue distributing hefty dividends in the future.

Is It A Safe Dividend Stock?

O is a safe dividend stock in my view. There is a very high probability of Realty Income Corporation maintaining and growing its dividends for the foreseeable future due to three key factors.

Firstly, Realty Income Corporation has a very impressive track record when it comes to dividends. Since its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, O has raised its dividend payout for 28 years running and 101 consecutive quarters. The REIT's dividend CAGR since its listing is a reasonably decent +4.4%.

Secondly, O's real estate portfolio lease term is pretty long on both an absolute and a relative basis. As indicated in its Q4 2022 results media release, the weighted average lease term of Realty Income Corporation's property portfolio as of end-2022 is approximately 9.5 years. This is much longer than the average five to seven years lease terms for the majority of the shopping center and mall REITs as highlighted in Realty Income Corporation's February 2023 investor presentation.

Thirdly, Realty Income Corporation is well diversified in terms of tenant mix. As of the end of last year, O had 1,240 tenants which come from 84 different industries. More importantly, no single tenant contributes more than 4% of Realty Income Corporation's total rental income on an annualized basis.

Is Realty Income's Dividend Yield Good?

O offers a forward fiscal 2023 dividend yield of 4.8%, based on the sell-side analysts' consensus FY 2023 dividend per share forecast of $3.05 and the REIT's last traded price of $63.44 as of March 9, 2023.

Realty Income Corporation's current dividend yield is higher than the REIT's three-year, five-year, and 10-year mean forward dividend yields of 4.50%, 4.37%, and 4.52%, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ.

O's dividend yield is good, as its current yield is better than its historical averages.

How Does Realty Income's Dividend Compare To Competitors Now?

A comparison of Realty Income Corporation with selected net lease REIT peers suggests that O's dividend yield is reasonably attractive.

O's Peer Dividend Yield Comparison

REIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Dividend Yield NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) 4.14% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4.24% Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 4.41% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 4.53% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4.91% LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) 4.95% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 5.00% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 5.14% Realty Income Corporation 4.81% Mean Dividend Yield (Excluding O) 4.67% Median Dividend Yield (Excluding O) 4.72% Click to enlarge

As detailed in the peer comparison table, O's current dividend yield is better than the mean and median yields offered by its peers.

What Should Dividend Investors Consider?

Dividend investors should consider key criteria such as dividend safety and dividend yield attractiveness in choosing investment candidates.

In my opinion, Realty Income Corporation fits the bill of being an appealing dividend play, taking into account its pretty decent yield and the safety of its dividends. Moreover, the REIT's recent financial and operating performance has been good as well.

Is O Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

My rating for O is a Buy. As per my analysis in this article and the previous mid-December 2022 write-up, Realty Income Corporation is a good pick among both dividend plays and real estate stocks.