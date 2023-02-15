Wall Street Is Overlooking Transformation At Franklin Resources

Closed End Fund Tracker profile picture
Closed End Fund Tracker
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Wall Street is highly pessimistic about Franklin Resources' future.
  • Most people know Franklin Resources as a traditional mutual fund business, yet beneath the surface, BEN has been transforming its business, and this has important implications for the future.
  • BEN’s business has shifted its strategy over the past few years to focus more on alternative investments.
  • Alternative investment fees are more lucrative and more stable than mutual fund fees.
  • Franklin Resources has recently made changes to its product development and distribution strategy that will start to move the needle in coming years.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) has its share of detractors. Wall Street is highly pessimistic about BEN's future prospects. According to TIKR, the median Target Stock price for 13 analysts covering BEN is $27.00, slightly below the current price. Only 1 analyst has a Buy rating

Franklin Resources AUM by Asset Class

SEC filings, Author's Calculation

Franklin Resources Year Over Year Growth in Average AUM

SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Closed End Fund Tracker profile picture
Closed End Fund Tracker
2.4K Followers
Much more than closed end funds, look for hidden value, especially in investment companies and macroeconomic or industry dislocations.Areas of focus include: -NAV discounts-Liquidations-Fund restructurings-Income strategies-Shareholder activism-Macro opportunitiesI previously submitted individual stock research on Seeking alpha under the (no longer active) Afanti Arbitrage account.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.