Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) has its share of detractors. Wall Street is highly pessimistic about BEN's future prospects. According to TIKR, the median Target Stock price for 13 analysts covering BEN is $27.00, slightly below the current price. Only 1 analyst has a Buy rating on the stock, while three have a Sell rating, and three have an Underperform rating. While BEN has plenty of problems, this pessimism is highly overblown.

Most people know BEN as a traditional mutual fund business under the Franklin Templeton brand name. It has a reputation for offering high fee products, and not adapting to market changes. According to the Financial Times, when BEN did an external survey in 2020 to gauge investor perceptions of its brand, one of the most common responses was "old fashioned." Indeed BEN's equity and fixed income mutual funds have suffered near constant outflows for years, even during bull markets. Yet beneath the surface, BEN has been transforming its business, and this has important implications for the future.

The shift to alternative investments

BEN's business has shifted its strategy the past few years to focus more on alternative investments. BEN's alternatives AUM was insignificant a couple years ago, but has now become large enough to move the needle for the broader business.

BEN has entered the alternatives market through a lot of acquisitions. They acquired Benefit Street in 2019, Legg Mason in 2020, Lexington Partners in 2021, and BNY Alcentra in 2022. After making acquisitions, BEN will typically let the existing portfolio management team operate with a high level of independence. However, BEN's product development and distribution capabilities will help bring the newly acquired manager to a broader audience of institutional and retail investors As a result of these acquisitions they now have capabilities in a wide range of asset classes such as private equity, credit and real estate and a wide range of product structures such as interval funds, tender offer funds, and non-traded BDCs.

By looking at the reported AUM data from BEN's SEC filings, we can see how dramatic the shift in asset mix has been.

SEC filings, Author's Calculation

At the end of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, BEN's alternative investments AUM was $18 billion. In just over four years, their alternatives AUM increased by 14x to $257 billion as of December 31, 2022. As a percentage of total AUM, alternatives increased from 2.5% to 18% during this time period. In contrast the proportion of equity AUM has declined from 42% to 31% during this same time period.

For the fiscal year 2022, BEN's alternatives AUM was up more than 39.6%, even while overall AUM declined slightly. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, BEN's alternatives AUM was up over 60%, even as all other categories declined again.

SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

BEN's shift to alternative investments is still in the early stages. In November 2022, BEN started to ramp up its educational efforts with the launch of its alternative investments education program at the Franklin Templeton Academy. Coursework that BEN offers is eligible for credit towards various investment industry certifications such as the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) designation. Surveys frequently cite lack of education as a major barrier to advisers that are considering alternative investments. This educational program will start to pay off in coming years as financial advisers that were focused on more traditional investments start to offer BEN's alternative products to their clients. Although institutional investors have long had significant alternative investment allocations, there is still a large untapped market of retail investors that are likely to seek out larger exposure.

Management has mentioned their focus on alternative investments, especially for retail investors, in multiple earnings calls over the past couple years. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2022, management stated that they were creating a dedicated distribution team for alternative investments for the first time. As more wealthy retail investors seek out investments that are less volatile than traditional equity markets, having an alternative investment distribution team will be essential.

Most of the legacy operators in the retail alternatives business have focused on raising capital from a network of independent broker dealers. In contrast, they have struggled to break into the larger wirehouse broker dealers. Now that BEN has built out its asset class capabilities through acquisitions, it can launch new products to take advantage of its distribution experience..

In October 2022, BEN launched the Franklin BSP Credit Fund, a closed end interval fund. This fund will likely benefit from BEN's established distribution network. Most new interval fund sponsors struggle to build relationships with major wirehouse broker dealer platforms. BEN has already worked with these wirehouses for decades through its mutual fund business.

How the shift to alternatives will change BEN's business model The shift to alternative products is changing the economics of BEN's business in two ways. First, fee pressure in the alternative investment space has been less extreme than in the ETF and mutual fund industry. BEN's overall margins should improve as alternative investment products become a larger proportion of their AUM. Second, there will be less fluctuations in BEN's fee revenue. Investment management fees fluctuate because of investor flows, and changes in asset valuations. Mutual funds provide daily liquidity to investors. In contrast, alternative investment products generally provide limited liquidity to investors. Therefore there is less likely to be large outflows in any short period of time. Additionally, equity markets are highly volatile, but alternative assets such as private equity and real estate have minimal reported daily fluctuations, so changes in asset valuation will be less likely to impact fee revenue. Overall alternative investment management fees are a more lucrative and stable source of fee revenue for BEN than their traditional mutual fund business.

As alternatives become a higher proportion of overall AUM, the impact will become more noticeable. Between 2021 and 2022, average AUM declined by 3%, but investment management fees actually increased 1%. Mutual fund outflows accelerated in the first quarter of 2023, and average AUM declined 8% year over year. Investment management fees during the quarter declined by 7%, less than the decline in AUM. On March 9, 2023, BEN reported preliminary month end AUM for February. Fixed Income AUM was down about 2%, equity AUM was down about 3%, while alternatives AUM was basically flat (down 0.7%). Keep in mind that several of the changes in distribution strategy to focus on alternatives did not start till late last year, so their impact won't be apparent for several more quarters.

Going forward, investment management fees are likely to be higher than expected in spite of mutual fund outflows, because most market commentators are underestimating the role of alternatives in BEN's product lineup. Investors watching BEN have grown accustomed to constant outflows from equity and fixed income. Yet the stickier alternatives AUM is now an important component of BEN's business. If BEN is able to rapidly raise capital for its new alternative funds , or mutual fund inflows reverse, then BEN's earnings could surprise to the upside.

Conclusion

BEN currently trades at about 12x forward earnings, not dramatically cheap, but still a sign of investor pessimism. The stock currently yields 4.19%, so investors can get paid a decent amount to wait for a turnaround. The main risk is that their new public alternative products fail to gain traction in spite of their distribution efforts. I will be monitoring the capital raise for Franklin BSP Private Credit Fund (their new interval fund), and Franklin BSP Capital Corp (their private BDC) for signs of progress. If they are successful in raising capital for the new alternative funds, any pullback in the stock should be seen as a buying opportunity.