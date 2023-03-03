Bumble: A Great Opportunity To Buy The 20% Tumble

Summary

  • Bumble completed a secondary share offering of $13.75Mn shares from its largest investor, Blackstone and company founder at $22.80 per share.
  • Bumble is not diluting its shareholders, there are no new shares issued by the company, nor are the proceeds going to it - they are going directly to the sellers.
  • Bumble's stock price has tumbled 20% since the announcement and presented a great buying opportunity.
  • Bumble's 4th quarter and 2022 results were excellent and guidance was great. It has an enormously bright future and runway to grow.
  • "Women First" is a huge moat for Bumble and I'm upgrading my Buy recommendation to Strong Buy.

Bumble bee arriving at a pink flower

schnuddel/E+ via Getty Images

Irrational Drop Presents an Opportunity

On March 3nd, 2023 Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced a secondary share offering of 13.75Mn shares, plus an optional 2.06Mn shares by its largest investor Blackstone's affiliates and founder Whitney Heard

Bumble 4th Quarter 2022

Bumble 4th Quarter 2022 (Bumble)

Bumble Financial Highlights 2022

Bumble Financial Highlights 2022 (Bumble)

Bumble Financial Forecast 2022-2026

Bumble Financial Forecast 2022-2026 (Bumble, Seeking Alpha, Business of Apps, Statista, Fountainhead, )

