Dollarama: The ($5) Dollar Store

Mar. 10, 2023 11:27 AM ETDollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DOL:CA
The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Dollarama has thrived in the current inflationary environment as it has been able to pass on higher costs to consumers at new price-points of up to $5.00.
  • The value retailer is growing on all fronts, including a Latin American expansion and the addition of 60-70 new stores annually by 2031 in Canada.
  • The company expects same-store sales growth of 9.5%-10.5% for FY2023.
  • Dollarama has an impressive record of returning cash to shareholders, having bought back 29% of its outstanding shares since 2014.
  • While the yield is modest, Dollarama has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, with a 10-year CAGR of 11.9%.

Sainte Catherine street in Montreal"s Gay Village in Quebec region with Dollarama store and people walking

ablokhin

Author's note: All figures listed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

One only needs to glance at a 10-year chart to see that Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL:CA) (OTCPK:DLMAF) has been an impressive growth story, with shares

Dollarama Stock Chart

Dollarama Company Profile (Dollarama)

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Company Profile (Dollarama)

Dollarama Growth Profile

Dollarama Growth Profile (Dollarama)

Dollarama Dividend Growth

Dollarama Dividend Growth (Author)

Dollarama Dividend CAGR

Dollarama Dividend CAGR (Author)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.01K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.