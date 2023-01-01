Spencer Platt

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has performed well since we last recommended it, as a strong crude oil company with $12 billion worth of assets. The company is focused on generating strong long-term returns, with substantial expansion opportunities, making the company a valuable long-term investment opportunity.

APA Corporation 2022 Performance

APA Corporation had the ability to generate strong 2022 performance.

APA Corporation generated $2.5 billion in free cash flow ("FCF"), its second strongest year, and a >20% FCF. The company managed to return almost 70% of that FCF to shareholders, reducing outstanding shares by a massive 10%, and doubling the annual dividend. The company's dividend is almost 3%, representing a strong base for the company.

The company managed to reduce net debt by $1.5 billion, eliminating 20% of outstanding bond debt, and the lower the debt the higher the shareholder returns from FCF.

The company is focused on generating sustained production growth, which will enable significant shareholder returns. The company completed a $500+ million acquisition of the Delaware Basin. The company has substantial growth potential in Suriname with new discoveries, and we expect that to continue to support shareholder returns.

APA Corporation 2023 Goals

Through 2023, APA Corporation has goals to generate substantial returns.

The company anticipates upstream capital investment of just over $2 billion, with YoY production growth of >10% (BOE 4-5%). The company expects to spend >60% of FCF for shareholder returns, but the remainder won't disappear, it's expected to go towards debt reduction. The Cheniere (LNG) deal provides $200 million in sales and the company has strong price sensitivity.

The company has a substantial amount of drilling plan included 5 onshore rigs in the U.S.. That also includes 3 exploration/ appraisal wells in Suriname. An estimated 800 million barrels / day of reserves in Suriname could support several hundred thousand barrels / day of production.

The company expects potential oil and overall growth in production to help enable future shareholder returns and increased cash flow.

APA Corporation Financial Positioning

APA Corporation improved its financial position substantially and has continued ability to improve.

The company repurchased $1.4 billion in debt in 2022, clearing out maturities through 2025 primarily. The company now has $4.9 billion in remaining debt with an average 5.3% yield and 16 year maturity. That means $260 million in annual interest expenditures that the company can comfortably afford with only $900 million in debt due until 2030 ($1.5 billion counting 2030).

The company has aggressively repurchased shares as well. The average repurchase price of just under $40 is a strong price for 10% of the company, although it is almost 10% above the current price. Still, if the company can aggressively repurchase shares, it can continue generating long-term shareholder returns.

The company's financial positioning will enable significant shareholder returns.

APA Corporation Assets

The company's assets highlight its source of future growth.

The company's cash flow is stronger from its international versus its U.S. assets, however, its U.S. assets do represent the majority of both its production and upstream capital. The company expects to go into the start of 2023 with weaker production growth, but by the end of the year, the company's production growth will be more significant.

That's because the majority of the company's 2023 wells are back-weighted in the United States. The company's Suriname well remains one of its most exciting for future production growth, but it remains to be seen whether it'll pan out.

Our View

APA Corporation hasn't provided guidance for their 2023 FCF generation, but the company has strong potential.

The company generated >20% FCF last year and we expect it to continue generating strong FCF. The company is slightly toning down its direct shareholder returns, with a focus on debt repayment. However, the company has the cash strength to generate reasonable shareholder returns and substantially improve its debt level.

We expect that APA Corporation will comfortably generate double-digit returns in 2023, as a sign of its strength, and continue generating returns past that. That's on top of the company's production, which will continue to grow and could jump up substantially from its Suriname explorations / discoveries.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. APA Corporation is incredibly profitable at current crude oil prices, and there's some indication that prices will increase. However, there's no guarantee that they'll remain lofty, and if they don't that'll substantially hurt the company's ability to continue generating returns.

Conclusion

APA Corporation has a unique portfolio of assets. The company's assets also have strong international diversification versus a number of other producers. The company is expecting production to grow well into 2023 even with a slower start to the year, and we expect that growing production will enable stronger cash flow.

APA Corporation is incredibly profitable at current prices. It generated strong double-digit returns in 2022 through share repurchases, dividends, and debt pay-down, and we expect that to continue into 2023. That should enable continued double-digit returns into the year. Let us know what you think in the comments below.