Strong U.S. Jobs, But Market Angst Means The Fed Is In The Balance

  • Another strong jobs figure for February would on its own have boosted market expectations for a 50bp rate hike on 22 March, but market angst is on the rise.
  • Monetary policy operates with long lags, and higher borrowing costs and reduced access to credit are going to make the jobs market look a lot weaker later in the year.
  • The likelihood of policy reversal is high.

By James Knightley

Strong headline jobs growth, but the composition should be considered

US nonfarm payrolls rose 311k in February, above the 225k consensus. There were 34k of downward revisions to the past two months of

Full-time versus part-time employment levels, in million

Full-Time Versus Part-Time Employment Levels (Millions) (Macrobond, ING)

Percentage of banks tightening lending standards; 12-month change in unemployment rate

Senior Loan Officer Survey Shows Banks Are Nervous And Weaker Credit Flow Means Job Losses (Macrobond, ING)

