Chesky_W

A Quick Take On U Power Limited

U Power Limited (UCAR) has filed proposed terms to raise $17.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm provides electric vehicle battery-swapping technologies and is developing compatible EV products.

Given the ultra-low float at IPO and industry focus, the IPO may attract day traders seeking volatility.

While the company has interesting technology offerings, the various risks of PRC-focused operations combined with the excessive valuation at IPO led me to pass on the IPO.

U Power Overview

Shanghai, China-based U Power Limited was founded to originally broker automobiles but has since transitioned to developing battery-swapping technologies and stations for electric vehicles located in China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Jia Li, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2013 and was previously and was the vice president at SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Co and vice president of Siemens Ltd. China.

The company's primary offerings include the design, manufacture and operation of battery swapping stations for electric vehicles as well as the development of commercial-use EVs that use its battery swapping system.

As of June 30, 2022, U Power has booked fair market value investment of $54.2 million from investors, including U Trend Limited, Upincar Limited, U Create Limited and Everpine Delta Fund.

U Power - Customer Acquisition

U Power operates a single battery swapping station in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province and has begun manufacturing its UOTTA battery swapping stations.

The company has entered into cooperation agreements with Chinese automobile manufacturers to jointly develop electric trucks using its battery-swapping technology.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 20.2% 2021 60.7% 2020 205.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 4.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 4.3 2021 1.4 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

U Power's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global battery-swapping charging infrastructure market was an estimated $166.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach $872 million by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire for reduced charging times, lower upfront EV purchase costs and helpful government subsidies.

Also, below is a chart showing that the Asia-Pacific region was the largest market in 2021, with 29.9% in total market revenue share:

Battery Swap Charging Infrastructure Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

NIO

Gogoro

Leo Motors

Tesla

SUN Mobility Private Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

BattSwap

Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd. (KYMCO)

Panasonic Corp.

Lithion Power Pvt. Ltd.

U Power Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a tiny base

Flattening gross profit and dropping gross margin

Lowered operating losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 638,000 646.8% 2021 $ 1,257,000 501.0% 2020 $ 209,143 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 228,000 304.1% 2021 $ 451,000 115.6% 2020 $ 209,143 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 35.74% 2021 35.88% 2020 100.00% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (2,041,000) -319.9% 2021 $ (7,053,000) -561.1% 2020 $ (2,287,429) -1093.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (1,938,000) -303.8% 2021 $ (7,697,000) -1206.4% 2020 $ (932,857) -146.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (1,812,000) 2021 $ (12,904,000) 2020 $ (3,198,857) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, U Power had $1.8 million in cash and $9.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($12.5 million).

U Power's IPO Details

UCAR intends to sell 2.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately post-IPO, the company's founder and Chairman Mr. Jia Li will retain control of the company.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $358 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 4.76%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not subject to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are AMTD and WestPark Capital.

Valuation Metrics For U Power

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $367,500,000 Enterprise Value $357,878,000 Price / Sales 203.09 EV / Revenue 197.77 EV / EBITDA -54.26 Earnings Per Share -$0.14 Operating Margin -364.51% Net Margin -401.04% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 4.76% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $7.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$12,513,429 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.41% CapEx Ratio -8.34 Revenue Growth Rate 646.82% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About U Power

UCAR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to further its battery-swapping system and EV manufacturing plans.

The company's financials have generated increasing topline revenue from a tiny base, flat gross profit and dropping gross margin, reduced operating losses and lowered cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($12.5 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased from a tiny base; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple was 4.3x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings to reinvest back into the company's growth initiatives.

UCAR has spent heavily on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow, and if the firm obtains IPO investment, I expect its CapEx to increase markedly.

The market opportunity for battery-swapping technologies is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years but remain a niche offering.

Like other firms with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign-Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

AMTD Global is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (41.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the above-mentioned regulatory risks as well as the current nascent or 'niche' status of battery swapping technologies in use.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of an astonishing 198x.

Given the ultra-low float at IPO and industry focus, the IPO may attract day traders seeking volatility.

While the company has interesting technology offerings, the various risks of PRC-focused operations combined with little revenue and the excessive valuation at IPO led me to pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced