Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Undervalued With Above-Average Income And Growth

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.89K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a track record of increasing its funds from operations and dividend faster than the utility sector.
  • A higher cost of capital has dragged down stock valuations, including triggering a correction in debt-heavy BIP.
  • The units are currently undervalued and offers a nice cash distribution yield of about 4.7%.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN:CA) (NYSE:BIP) stock has declined meaningfully by about 18% in the last 12 months. In the same period, the U.S. stock market, using SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

BIP 2013 to 2022 FFO and cash distribution growth, and payout ratio

BIP Supplemental Information

BIP organic growth drivers

BIP Supplemental Information

BIP global operations

BIP Supplemental Information

analyst 12-month price targets on BIP

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.89K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.I offer an exclusive Marketplace service, DGI Across North America, which maintains two dividend portfolios with monthly top ideas & buy target updates. Also, get real-time trade alerts of my buys and sells!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIP.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.