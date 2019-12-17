Proxy statement

Investment Thesis

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has seen its multiple come down materially in the past 2 years. Very few investors are going to be pounding their chests to buy Zillow's stock.

Here, I describe several bearish arguments. And then, I progress to describe the counterarguments.

Here's why I'm bullish on Zillow.

Change is Coming

For more than 2 years, Zillow's share price has been consistently moving lower.

Zillow has unquestionably destroyed investors' confidence. I don't blame Zillow for trying to disrupt its business. After all, that's what all good businesses try, to innovate and disrupt, or be left behind.

Nevertheless, I believe that most investors will be quick to recognize that from this point, there's been a reset in the underlying fundamentals of the business.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Zillow's executives have a significant amount of skin in the game. With approximately 13% of the class A shares and approximately 12% of the class C shares (non-voting), plus all the Class B shares (voting shares).

Therefore, if investors think that Zillow is down hugely from its highs, how do investors think management wealth feels?

Also, what about the rest of the executive team, who now understand that the value of their SBC has substantially withered?

Let me put it this way, unless investors have been extremely nimble trading in and out of Zillow's stock, I believe that it's fair to say that few investors holding the stock have meaningful gains. And most investors are probably holding onto losses.

All that being said, through its 2022 share repurchases and prudent use of SBC, Zillow's share count isn't expected to change significantly near term.

So, perhaps, the underlying business is actually better than the share price would lead one to believe.

Putting the Background into Context

All the background above is important to give readers an understanding of what's really at play.

Simply put, even if at a glance the Zillow Group, Inc. share price won't get anyone positively excited, the underlying business is clearly self-sustaining and well-supported by its balance sheet.

Case in point, Zillow's balance sheet holds approximately $3.4 billion of cash and equivalents, which is more than enough to cover its approximately $1.2 billion of convertible debt due over the next two years.

Looking ahead to 2023, this is what Zillow's largest executive shareholder and founder Rich Barton said during the recent earnings call,

We are focused on our vision of building a housing super app, a single digital experience to help customers across all their real estate needs. Our goal is to increase engagement, increased customer transactions, and increased revenue per transaction [...] The expected output of this strategy is to grow our share of consumer transactions from 3% to 6% by the end of 2025.

Zillow has a clear plan to increase its market share from 3% of consumer transactions to 6%. Given the size of the real estate market, Zillow clearly has huge ambitions for the next two years.

The Bearish Thesis

Real estate is in turmoil right now. Most households have already locked in lower long-term mortgage rates. That means that households aren't going to sell out of their homes unless they have to.

Consequently, this dramatically reduces the supply of housing, which by extension will shrink the potential for Zillow's transition.

On this front, Zillow's CEO went on to say,

For homeowners, it's simply more expensive to move than to stay put right now, leaving more wood be movers on the sidelines. It's going to take time for these market dynamics to normalize. But as we head into 2023, we are seeing some early signs of stabilization, albeit at a meaningfully subdued level.

Let's be honest, you'd expect Zillow to shine a positive light on the sector. However, I don't see any tangible evidence that interest rates are coming down any time soon, which will inspire the real estate market to strengthen.

On top of that, it's difficult to make the case that paying around 45x forward normalized EBITDA is a cheap valuation.

In sum, there are very valid reasons for investors to stay away from Zillow, for now.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, on the face of it, there are more than enough reasons for investors to eschew Zillow Group, Inc. stock.

The stock hasn't gone anywhere significantly in years

The real estate market is on its knees.

Its valuation isn't particularly attractive.

That being said, the problem with those bearish arguments is that we all know them already. They are looking back. But the way to invest is to look forward. Will Zillow's prospects be stronger or weaker than they are right now in 12 months' time?

Perhaps, there's a better question to put forward. Let's follow Charlie, and let's invert the question, is there a significant probability that the real estate market will get a lot worse than it is right now?

And if things were to improve, the time to get involved with Zillow Group, Inc. is now. Not when things have improved.