Sundry Photography

Catalyst watch for the week of March 12. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan gives a rundown of the catalysts for the week featuring CPI. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran gives an earnings preview. He says to look for reports from Adobe ADBE ), FedEx FDX ), and Dollar General DG ). In addition, the hosts discuss whether Silicon Valley Bank ) will get a bailout and the impact the news is having on other banks. Finally, Kim wants to know, what is your favorite Wall Street movie?