Catalyst Watch: CPI, Silicon Valley Bank Contagion (Podcast)

Mar. 10, 2023 12:19 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)1 Comment
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters and branch

Catalyst watch for the week of March 12. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan gives a rundown of the catalysts for the week featuring CPI. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran gives an earnings preview. He says to look for reports from Adobe (ADBE), FedEx (FDX), and Dollar General (DG). In addition, the hosts discuss whether Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) will get a bailout and the impact the news is having on other banks. Finally, Kim wants to know, what is your favorite Wall Street movie?

