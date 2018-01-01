Laurence Dutton

Thesis

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is a dominant player in the field of mechanical computer-aided design. The company is well-positioned in product lifecycle management and Internet of Things software as well. PTC's products are in demand in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace and defense, high tech, and consumer package goods sectors. Given the expansion of their strategic alliance to incorporate PTC's products, I anticipate that Rockwell will play a more significant role in the company's growth and profitability. I believe the investment story is clean here, in that there are huge potentials for solid ARR growth and FCF generation, which should deliver share performance accordingly. PTC is currently trading at 22x forward FCF (P/fwd FCF) which is 3x to 4x below its average over the past few years. With the current FCF growth outlook and FCF yield, I believe this is a pretty attractive long that investors can consider including into their portfolio.

1Q23 update

In spite of a more reserved outlook on the macro, PTC's quarterly results are in line with expectations, with some modest upside on ARR and FCF. In my opinion, there are two other things worth noting. The first is that bookings are weaker than anticipated, and the second is that management has made an effort to rebase growth expectations for ServiceMax. There's no denying that these are not positive developments, but to me they're also not particularly catastrophic enough to shift the investment story. At the end of the day, what matters is that PTC now has a clearer outlook on FCF growth, driven by ARR growth in the mid-teens. Also, in my opinion, management has done an excellent job so far in terms of improving FCF, and the fact that roughly 65% of FCF for the entire year will be booked in 1H is an improvement over normal seasonality. I also think that sharing this information with investors is important because it eliminates uncertainty regarding management guidance, which strengthens near-term valuation.

Macro outlook uncertain

Everything appears fine on the surface, but the management's subtle messages should be taken into account. My impression is that management is becoming increasingly cautious about how the macro environment is going to play out. In particular, management noted that the weak macro backdrop had impacted bookings, though this was largely offset by stronger renewals. There are two things that we can infer from this:

Management is aware of how the macro weakness could potentially swing results and they are incrementally setting the stage for potentially more weakness. I am not saying they are communicating this, but management tone has certainly triggered me to be more wary Management is confident they can hit guidance (as they guided) despite this weak macro environment.

In any case, I see both of these as positives because they indicate that management is aware of the seriousness of this weak macro and should be (I give them benefit of doubt) making preparations to address it.

FCF path forward

While macroeconomic weakness may have an effect in the near future, free cash flow projections look positive. As mentioned above, given that 65% of FY23 guided FCF is expected to be in the bags by 1H23, the likelihood of falling short of FY23 guidance has been significantly mitigated. PTC has also been slowing planned hires and backfills heading into Q2 in preparation for a potential macro deterioration, and they can moderate spending even further if necessary - which is clearly a good sign from a FCF perspective. Also on FCF, ThingWorx has finally turned a profit this quarter, which is also positive for FCF moving forward.

Guidance

Management revised their ARR forecast range upward, from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion, with the new midpoint remaining at the previous level. As was previously mentioned, ServiceMax's guidance has been lowered by management from $175 million in ARR by the end of FY23 to $170 million in ARR because of worries about the go to market strategy and the macro. Positively, FCF (my primary concern) guidance was increased from $565 million to $575 million. Second-quarter ARR is also forecast to increase to $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion, which is slightly above market expectations.

Conclusion

Despite a more reserved macroeconomic outlook, PTC's quarterly results are in line with expectations, with positive path forward for FCF. Management has also demonstrated awareness of potential macro weakness and I expect them to take measures to mitigate risk. Overall, the investment story remains strong with solid ARR growth and FCF generation potential. Investors can consider including PTC in their portfolio as it is currently trading at an attractive valuation relative to history.