NN, Inc. (NNBR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 12:11 PM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.21K Followers

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffery Tryka - Lambert & Co.

Warren Veltman - President, CEO & Director

Andrew Wall - SVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Michael Felcher - SVP, CFO & CAO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Robert Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Thomas Kerr - Zacks Investment Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the NN, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year '22 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Jeff Tryka, Investor Relations with NN. Please go ahead.

Jeffery Tryka

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm Jeff Tryka, Investor Relations contact for NN, Inc., and I'd like to thank you for attending today's business update. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, as well as a supplemental presentation, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.

If anyone needs a copy of the press release or the supplemental presentation, you may contact Lambert & Company at 315-529-2348. Our presenters on the call this morning will be Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Felcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Wall, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to ask you to take note of the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in today's press release, supplemental presentation and in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the 3 months ended

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.