First, some context. In March 2021 I wrote an article on S&P500 profits titled "S&P 500: Fiscally Goosed Earnings Are Coming", explaining how and why S&P500 profits were likely to be inflated by fiscal spending. They were.

Then, in October 2021, I wrote an article titled "S&P500: Net Profit Dynamics Set To Reverse", explaining how in 2022, S&P profits were likely to come in below expectations. That also happened. At the time of writing the second article, S&P500 2022 consensus EPS was at $218.39. Right now, the same 2022 consensus (which is almost final) stands at $196.08.

Those predictions were made possible by the extremes taking place in a single variable. In that case, the variable was fiscal spending in the US. A huge increasing fiscal deficit in early 2021 (mostly due to pandemic stimulus), and a plunging fiscal deficit into 2022 (mostly due to the lack of pandemic stimulus). This variable, together with some macroeconomic knowledge (to which I'll return to a bit later) allowed for viable predictions.

Now, there is again something which allows us to make a prediction on aggregate profits in an economy, and not only just US profits. And a bit, unfortunately, on a not-so-near-term prediction on said profits. But still, we'll see that the prediction is solid and the room for it to work is immense.

This time, the prediction is about Chinese aggregate profits, and how they are set to go up a lot in the short- to medium-term. This is also very convenient, since there's an instrument, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI), which allows investors to take advantage of this prediction. And what's more, the stocks held by this ETF, which are a reasonable proxy for the entire Chinese stock market, are:

Cheap when it comes to profits. Even after the recent run, the FXI sells for 10.4x earnings (red highlight is mine).

iShares FXI

At a discount to the very same stocks in Shanghai. That is, Chinese stocks quoted in Hong Kong, which are the ones FXI holds, are, on average, 40%+ more expensive in Shanghai (when the same stock can be found in Hong Kong and Shanghai).

What more could an investor want than an instrument - FXI - which holds stocks already selling at a large discount to the same stocks elsewhere? And where these stocks on average trade at a low Price/Earnings. And on top of this, the earnings are set to potentially grow a whole lot, and not just as a direct consequence of the COVID reopening.

So, Why Are Chinese Profits Set To Grow A Lot?

I could sing the praises of the COVID reopening, leading to the Chinese economy reaccelerating, and how that would help profits. That would be true, but that's not actually the reason. Instead, this is something that's in addition to any effect from the COVID reopening - which is even better.

Like in those S&P500 articles I mentioned, here I have to repeat that profits in an economy are actually an identity. That is, they're the result of a fundamental relationship between several macroeconomic aggregates - a basic truth in macroeconomics.

This identity is the Kalecki-Levy profit equation. And this is a very old equation which has stood the test of time, since 1908. It goes like this:

Kalecki-Levy profit equation

With

Kalecki-Levy profit equation

Or to make it simpler:

Kalecki-Levy profit equation

Now, China's economy has been driven by investment to a much larger extent than Western economies. But now, there's an official intent to promote consumption in China, alongside an attempt to spread the fruits of capitalism (socialism with Chinese characteristics) a bit wider - the so-called "common prosperity".

That said, even if the Chinese economy shifts somewhat from investment to consumption, there's no reason to believe investment itself will contract (in absolute terms). Instead, it will likely become a smaller share of the economy, simply by not growing as much as other factors. Thankfully, for this logic, the Chinese real estate bubble has been contracting for 2 years already - so its impact on investment is quite likely to already be fully absorbed.

When it comes to government saving, or more precisely government deficits, China is arguably at a point where no large "positive" (higher deficits) sustainable contribution is to be expected. At the same time, with a government deficit at 3.1% of GDP, no large "negative" (lower deficits) contributions are to be expected either. Around 3.0% of GDP is a good balance point.

Tradingeconomics.com

Finally, what "common prosperity" and a larger focus on consumption will bring, will be:

A more (even if slightly) balanced income distribution , meaning the lower income echelons will have relatively more disposable income. The lower-income echelons have a higher propensity to consume than the higher-income echelons, thus driving consumption. At the very least, this will be achieved through increased transfers from richer regions to poorer regions - by trying to make the level of State investment/spending be closer on a per capita basis (this is already part of the intentioned "common prosperity" measures. More measures might be taken for even more direct transfers through more progressive taxation, welfare, etc., but those are less certain.

OECD, China Household Savings Rate

Now, go back and look at the profit identity equation again. One of the components is "private savings". And it comes with a minus. That is, a higher propensity to save is associated with lower profits. A lower propensity to save is thus associated with higher profits.

Of course, given the chart above, showing how far up China is, in terms of savings, what follows is that there's extreme room to reduce the savings rate. This means there's also extreme room to grow profits. So, I believe that's what's going to happen in China, given "common prosperity": higher profits are set to happen.

Conclusion

We could predict, in aggregate terms, that the US economy was first going to see higher aggregate profits due to a large economic aggregate (fiscal deficit) increase. And then it was possible to predict lower aggregate profits were coming (versus expectations) also due to that same large economic aggregate reversing course. Both happened.

Now we can predict the same in China. Profits in the Chinese economy are set to expand significantly, as a result of China's emphasis on "common prosperity". This will happen because "common prosperity" will drive down the propensity to save, and thus drive down personal saving - whose effect, when going down, is to foment higher profits in the economy. This isn't even new - in the US-related articles, I also highlighted how the effect of lower fiscal deficits was still being masked by a lower savings rate, whose effect was about to weaken.

For investors, what does this mean? It means they can buy FXI and benefit from it. After all, FXI: