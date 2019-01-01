Morsa Images

Amid turmoil developing in the banking sector following the fall of Silvergate Capital's (SI) Silvergate Bank and with SIVB Bank shares plunging, the Industrials sector is holding its own. The value trade has turned quite bifurcated. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) is just a few percentage points from its all-time high as it boasts relative strength against the broad market in the last year.

One high-growth stock in the space, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), trades at a high valuation without paying dividends, and I see risks ahead both fundamentally and technically.

Industrials Trending Higher, Not Far From All-Time Highs

According to Bank of America Global Research, CoStar Group provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. Key brands include CoStar, Apartments.com, LoopNet, Land.com, Ten-X, Homesnap, and Homes.com. The company has nearly doubled its web traffic since 2019 through development, insight, and acquisitions.

The Washington D.C.-based $28.6 billion market cap Professional Services industry company within the Industrials sector trades at a high 74.3 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in February, the company reported a top- and bottom-line beat but guided below consensus. The stock plunged more than 15% on the news. The lower guidance is a yellow flag for me on the fundamentals and what could be a worsening ecommerce environment and real estate market, CSGP's lofty valuation could be re-rated down slightly.

Still, the firm has a strong balance sheet and should be somewhat resilient to recession risks due to the multi-year contracts it has through its marketplace channels. Smaller brokers, which have more volatile revenues, account for a small part of its sales mix.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year but then climbing big in 2024 with even higher EPS growth in 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is even more upbeat compared to what BofA projects, though no dividends are expected to be paid on the stock.

With high operating and GAAP earnings multiples, CSGR sells for a high EV/EBITDA ratio but is free cash flow positive. Overall, with a lower earnings outlook compared to a few months ago and with a PEG and price-to-sales ratio elevated, I'm downgrading the stock to a hold here. Technical developments have also deteriorated, which I will detail later.

CoStar: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

CSGP: P/S Inexpensive vs History

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, April 25 AMC. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

CSGP was unable to rise above the mid-$80s as the stock ran into bearish overhead supply from a trading range in 2020 and 2021. The stock has since fallen back under its 200-day moving average near lows not seen since Q3 last year. I spot a downside gap that could be filled in the low $60s while the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart is in a clear downward trend. I would like to see momentum improve along with the stock finding some buyers in the low $60s before getting long.

CSGP: Bearish RSI Trends, Shares Below 200dma

The Bottom Line

I continue to like CSGP's earnings trajectory once it gets through what will likely be a shaky 2023. But a poor chart and weak guidance in its most recent quarterly report make me take a pause here. Buying the stock in the low $60s may be a more prudent move versus purchasing here in the high $60s.