SPY: Triggers Our Tipping Point From Bull To Bear (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 10, 2023 1:53 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)
Tom Lloyd
Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. This enormous bounce in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF from October, with its “golden cross” and January Buy Signals, has triggered our tipping point.
  • This bullish bounce in a bear market looks very tired, and the chart below shows the “tipping point” profile of a bullish move turning bearish.
  • In our last article, we pointed out the formation of a “bull trap” and now you can see that trap has snapped shut.
  • The bullish attempts to get back to $418 and move higher have failed. Price never even made it to $408.
  • The latest attempts to stay above $400 have failed. Now, the SPY has formed a short-term downtrend of lower-lows and lower-highs, triggering our tipping point at $388.
Metallic Seesaw Scale

taylanibrahim/iStock via Getty Images

This bullish bounce up in the market, as represented by SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), since October has run out of momentum and tipped over from uptrend to downtrend. We think that the "tipping point" is at $388. The

Price Breakdown Ends October Bounce

Bullish Bounce Turns Bearish (StockCharts.com)

Confirms end of the bounce to $418

Red "O" Triggers Our $388 Tipping Point (StockCharts.com)


